Chinese troops can reach Delhi in 48 hours, claims TV channel, gets trolled on Twitter

Experts believe that the statement is logically incorrect and by no means can the Chinese motorised troops reach Delhi in 48 hours (Reuters)

A Chinese state TV channel on Tuesday proudly proclaimed that it would take China’s motorised troops just 48 hours to reach Delhi. And while this, not the first ridiculous statement to have come from the often hostile neighbours, it is as specific as one could get. Experts believe that the statement is logically incorrect and by no means can the motorised troops reach Delhi in 48 hours, considering the terrain and the Indian forces to counter them.

It also seems that the good people of India a did not take the statement very kindly or seriously either. As the news of the statement spread like wildfire among the Indian population, so did the jokes about China. India’s relationship with China has only gone from bad to worse in the last few years owing to a difference in policies and land disputes and the latter blocking India’s entry into the Nuclear Supplier’s Group (NSG). However, despite its superpower status, it does not look it the tactic could scare off anybody on Twitter, at least.

@spectatorindex Chinese troops will enter delhi in 48 hrs,Do China wants to use their troops for COD mode of payment for thier Products ???? — Aksh Nagpal (@akshnagpal587) January 17, 2017

China boasting it can invade Delhi in 48 hrs? That’s North Korea ish. pic.twitter.com/vaxUrL1Nw0 — Andrew J Abernathy (@ajabernathy) January 16, 2017

@spectatorindex Imagination running wild! — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex China does not know that India’s capital is protected on all sides by massive tactical traffic jams. @Asif_AAP — कडी निंदा Anugrah (@BreakiNews) January 15, 2017

@spectatorindex China is doing one of those crazy girlfriend impersonations…… — Stephen Fotos (@sjfotos) January 15, 2017

@rwac48 @spectatorindex not to mention delays in driving across poor quality roads into Delhi. The number isn’t even logistically possible — QuantMonkey (@fotespeaks) January 16, 2017

According to Indian security experts, the statement remains to be an illogical rhetoric. Retired Colonel Rohit Agarwal, told the Quint that it was impossible for the motorised troops to infiltrate the mountainous terrain and advance further inside. Although, a full-scale war between India can be a frightening situation considering both the countries have a joint population of 2.5 billion people and are in possession of nuclear weapons.