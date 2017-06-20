CBI examines wife of AAP minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering probe

CBI sources said a team went to the residence of the AAP minister at Raj Niwas Road to seek “clarifications” from his wife Poonam Jain on certain issues pertaining to the PE. (PTI)

The CBI today examined Delhi minister Satyendra Jain’s wife at their residence in connection with a preliminary enquiry (PE) into allegations of money laundering against him. CBI sources said a team went to the residence of the AAP minister at Raj Niwas Road to seek “clarifications” from his wife Poonam Jain on certain issues pertaining to the PE. The team reached Satyendar’s residence as per the time is given by his wife. It is believed Poonam was the director of one of the companies which is under the CBI’s scanner for alleged money laundering, they said.

The team questioned her about her involvement in the companies for nearly six hours, they said. Reacting to it, the AAP accused the central government of “misusing” the CBI for vendetta politics. The probe agency had in April registered the PE against the minister in connection with allegations of money laundering. He was recently examined by it in connection with the probe.

Jain is alleged to be involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, CBI sources said. Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.

A PE is the first step by the CBI to gather information about allegations. If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused. Allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.