Long before touchscreens, autonomous driving and electric vehicles were gleaming chrome grilles, hand-stitched leather interiors, sweeping coachwork and engineered engines transformed cars and motorcycles into objects of desire as much as modes of transport. And, vintage motoring events prove that these machines are far more than museum exhibits, and remain rolling chronicles of innovation, craftsmanship and style.

Global fest

From August onwards, the global classic motoring calendar enters one of its busiest periods. The centrepiece is the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California on August 16, where some of the world’s rarest pre-war automobiles, coachbuilt masterpieces and historically significant collector cars will compete for the coveted Best of Show title. Pebble Beach Automotive Week will feature the Tour d’Elegance, RetroAuto, Classic Car Forum and major collector-car auctions, drawing enthusiasts, restorers and manufacturers from across the world.

Across Europe, the season continues with festivals showcasing Aston Martins, Bentleys, Ferraris, Jaguars, Mercedes-Benz classics and historic racing machines. These gatherings remain important marketplaces where exceptional automobiles often change hands for millions of dollars while preserving automotive craftsmanship for future generations.

India, too, is witnessing a renaissance in automotive heritage. Cars once tucked away in palace garages and private collections are being restored and displayed at rallies, museum exhibitions and heritage drives. Recent events in Kolkata, Goa and Mumbai have attracted large public audiences, highlighting growing interest among younger enthusiasts and families alongside seasoned collectors. The Vintage & Classic Car Rally (Panaji) organised by the Goa Vintage and Classic Vehicles Club (GVCVC) in May this year featured over 110 classic beauties.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in Kolkata, one of Asia’s oldest motoring events, will return during the winter season, while the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show is one of Asia’s premium heritage motoring event of rare vintage and classic cars, showcasing royal collections of Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Buicks and rare motorcycles. The Vintage & Classic Car Club of India organises an annual rally in Mumbai for preserved Jaguars, Mercedes-Benz models, American classics and early Indian automobiles, many with fascinating royal and colonial histories.

Vintage motorcycle collectors continue restoring legendary models including Royal Enfield, Norton, Triumph, BSA and Jawa, while heritage rides and classic bike festivals across Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Jaipur are expanding the community of restorers and younger riders eager to preserve India’s two-wheeled legacy.

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“Vintage car rallies are much more than motoring events—they are immersive heritage experiences that bring together history, design, engineering and tourism. We are seeing growing interest from collectors, families, young enthusiasts and travellers in India and abroad. Experience-led hospitality, combining heritage drives, museum visits, local culture and storytelling is making these events appealing. Such rallies have immense potential to become a distinctive tourism offering for India,” says Tarun Thakral, founder of the Heritage Transport Museum, Gurugram. Thakral himself possesses over 70 fully functional vintage and classic cars.

More than nostalgia

Beyond nostalgia, top vintage cars are viewed as alternative investments. Limited production numbers, documented ownership histories and originality remain the key drivers of value in the global collector market. Rare imported models like Jaguar Mark 2, Rolls-Royce, Chevrolet are priced above Rs 20 crore. As per Credence Research, the global classic cars market will reach $77.8 billion by 2032, growing at CAGR of 8.7% as many investors view vintage automobiles as tangible assets with potential for long-term value appreciation. For example, the record-breaking sale of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe for $149 million in 2022 highlights the appeal of rare automobiles. Also, generational shifts are influencing preferences, with millennials and Gen Z showing interest in modern classics from the 1980s and 1990s, such as the Mazda RX-7 and Acura NSX.