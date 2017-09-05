Blue Whale: Daughter of BSF soldier jumps into lake, said if she doesn’t complete task her mom will die

Shockingly, the girl had also carved Blue Whale into her arms. (Photo from Twitter)

It is yet another shocking story of how deadly suicide game Blue Whale challenge is capturing small and innocent children in the claws of death and injury. The latest case has been reported from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. Here, a 17-year-old girl was rescued after she jumped into a lake. She is a daughter of a BSF soldier. The incident took place in Jodhpur around midnight yesterday. According to a report in NDTV, when a policeman who dragged her out of the water, she told him, “If I don’t complete my task my mother will die.”

Shockingly, the girl had also carved Blue Whale into her arms. Reportedly, the girl had left home saying that she is going to the market.

The minor was spotted circling around the lake on her scooter for some time and was saved by divers and policemen after she jumped off the cliff into the lake.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an advisory on the online game Blue Whale Challenge, asking parents and teachers to keep a close eye on the behaviour of children.

The Home Department advisory, made in the wake of the suicide of a 19-year-old boy in Madurai who played the game, also warned internet users from sharing links, as it was illegal to do so and that they will be punished as per law.

Blue Whale game is a 50-day challenge that involves tasks like waking up early and watching horror videos alone, carving a whale on the hand, and finally committing suicide.