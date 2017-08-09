BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat passes away in Delhi

Jat had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government. (Image: ANI)

Sanwar Lal Jat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Sanwar Lal Jat, who was being treated at AIIMS in New Delhi, has passed away earlier this morning, reported ANI. Jat had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government. According to a PTI report, former Union Minister collapsed during a party meeting chaired by BJP president Amit Shah in July. Jat was initially rushed to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, but as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi. “All the tests and dialysis process were performed on Wednesday but his condition is still critical and there is no recovery from coma,” PTI quoted MS Hospital superintendent D S Meena saying earlier.

Meena had also informed that there was no sign of improvement in his health condition so the decision was taken to shift him to AIIMS. Neurologists and cardiologis from AIIMS were examining the 62-year-old Ajmer MP at the SMS hospital. The leader was appointed as the Chairman of the state Farmers’ Commission in October 2016. According to a Hindustan Times report in July, both kidneys of Jat were damaged and he had undergone dialysis before coming to attend the meeting. He also had heart problem and diabetes.

Jat was reportedly been keeping unwell for some time. He left the conference room at the state BJP office, but fell unconscious at the door and was then rushed to the hospital. Jat had defeated the Sachin Pilot from Congress in Ajmer during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.