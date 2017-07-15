Assembly Election 2018: Congress survey on for strategy, candidate selection in Karnataka

A survey would be conducted by an external agency for distribution of tickets for the 2018 Assembly polls and added that the party was preparing for early elections. (Reuters)

Keeping an eye on Assembly election 2018 the Congress has started working on the strategies. The ruling party in Karnataka is conducting a survey to collect data to help it select candidates and decide strategy for the upcoming assembly polls, which are being considered as the pre-test of General Election 2019. The party is conducting divisional surveys and after these are complete, it will organise conferences in all the districts to inform people about the government’s achievements, state party chief G Parameshwara said today. On whether the survey was for selecting candidates for the polls, Parameshwara said, “We will use that. We must know the ground reality, naturally that will also help in the selection process.” “The survey is going on, we will survey every assembly segment and we will get the basic data, based on which we will also make the opinion,” he said. Parameshwara, however, clarified that the survey would not be the only criteria for the candidate selection. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the Congress would carry out a survey on the performance of its government and legislators to formalise a strategy in the run up to the Assembly elections. Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa last month had told PTI that a survey would be conducted by an external agency for distribution of tickets for the 2018 Assembly polls and added that the party was preparing for early elections.

Pointing out that the state Congress committee has been reorganised, Parameshwara said 171 people have been appointed as office bearers, 33 of them women. Conceding that the size of the committee is “big”, he said it was required keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly polls. Parameshwara hit out at the BJP for accusing the Congress and its general secretary in-charge of Karanataka K C Venugopal for bringing in “Kerala model” in the state. He was referring to the communal disturbance in the coastal region of the state and alleged that it is the BJP that was “instigating” trouble.

“BJP and its leaders are very well aware of who is behind it (communal disturbances). Keep yourselves (BJP leaders) away from it. If you keep yourselves away from communal activities, naturally there will be peace,” he said. He also appealed to Muslim organisations like PFI, SDPI to keep away from such activities. Several state BJP leaders, including Yeddyurappa, had alleged that the Congress government and Venugopal (who hails from Kerala) were “prompting” Kerala-like “communal murders” in Karnataka.