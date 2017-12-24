Anna Hazare blames Centre for pitiable condition of farmers, plans to sit on fast in Delhi

Slamming the government further, the social activist observed that it was still to implement the recommendations made by Swaminathan Commission. (ANI)

Social Activist Anna Hazare on Sunday said that farmers in India are in pitiable condition and Centre is responsible for the rising suicides. Hazare also said that he was planning to sit on fast at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital from March 23 in order to raise the issue. “We will start a peaceful protest from March 23 next year in Delhi, I have toured 9 states till now and urged everyone to join me, it is for the sake of our farmers,they are in pitiable condition,” he said while addressing the Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh city of Sambhal.

Slamming the government further, the social activist also observed that it was still to implement the recommendations made by Swaminathan Commission. Hazare further said that even as he wrote a number of letters to the Centre on the issue, nothing happened so far. Earlier, this month, the social activist had accused both UPA and NDA governments of weakening the anti-corruption Lokpal Bill. He said that the former prime minister Manmohan Singh responsible for weakening the Lokpal Bill as it was framed during his tenure and his successor Narendra Modi of further weakened the law by introducing an amendment in the Parliament.

During a press conference in Guwahati, Hazare had claimed that a provision was made in the amendment that relatives of (government) officers will not have to submit details of their property each year. He added that the Modi government was pandering too much to the interests of industrialists than to farmers who are not getting enough price for their production. He also demanded that farmers be given pension on attaining 60 years age on a priority basis instead of government making other things like GST a priority.

He had also said that a new movement against corruption would be launched across the country in irder to put to pressure on the Centre to enact the tough anti-corruption Lokpal Bill. To prevent participants from using his movements as a launchpad of their own political careers he said as per PTI, “This time volunteers will have to sign an affidavit stating they will not join any political party or float their own once they are part of this movement against corruption.”