By Nagendra Bandaru

Enterprises have spent the past decade building digital foundations. But as AI adoption accelerates, a new question emerges: are those foundations ready to support intelligence at scale? While AI capabilities are increasingly accessible, sustainable value depends on connecting intelligence to enterprise data, workflows, governance, and operating models. The next competitive advantage won’t come from simply having AI, but from organisations that adopt AI-driven operating models to leverage it more fully.

ALSO READ AI’s safety reckoning

The economics of intelligence have changed, with analysis, coding, content generation, and decision support costing a fraction of what they did years ago. As intelligence becomes cheaper, enterprises consume more of it, driving demand for autonomous execution, personalisation, and governance. Yet, most businesses’ operating models were built around human-led processes and slower change, not continuous machine-generated output. Hence, realising the full value from AI increasingly depends not on having the most powerful models, but rather on the architecture that governs, orchestrates, and operationalises AI at scale.

The implication for business leaders is significant. Competitive advantage will not be determined by access to a particular model alone, since advanced AI capabilities are increasingly available to most people. Instead, organisations must focus on building the mechanisms that enable intelligence to flow across functions, connect with institutional knowledge, and improve decision-making at scale. This will require stronger data foundations, clearer governance and closer integration between technology and business teams. The enterprises that succeed will be those that can orchestrate intelligence across the business in the same vein that previous generations of leaders orchestrated people, processes, and technology.

Despite widespread adoption, few organisations have translated AI investments into measurable return on investment (RoI). The challenge no longer involves experimenting with AI but executing it at scale across an organisation and embedding it into core business processes. Unclear RoI, fragmented workflows, and standalone pilots continue to limit AI impact. For instance, in McKinsey’s The State of AI: Global Survey 2025, 64% of respondents said that AI is enabling their innovation; however, just 39% report EBIT impact at the enterprise level. Moreover, less than 5% of these organisations’ EBIT is attributable to AI use, underscoring the gap between adoption and tangible business outcomes.

Hence, a common pattern is emerging across industries. Many organisations have demonstrated success in isolated use cases yet struggle to replicate those gains consistently across business units and functions. Valuable insights remain trapped within individual applications, while governance frameworks, data architectures, and operating processes often evolve independently, creating silos and limiting collaboration. As a result, AI initiatives generate pockets of value rather than sustained enterprise impact, making it difficult to build momentum and scale successful deployments across the organisation.

AI’s potential is truly unlocked when it is deeply connected to enterprise context. While AI excels at generating insights, recommendations, and content, its greatest impact comes when it operates within the framework of actual business workflows, governance policies, trusted data sources, and accountability models. This enables organisations to move beyond isolated outputs and apply intelligence consistently across functions, while aligning AI-driven decisions with business priorities, risk requirements, and measurable outcomes.

Leading enterprises recognise that this is fundamentally an enterprise architecture opportunity. Rather than focusing solely on AI model selection, they create unified enterprise blueprints that connect technology capabilities, operational processes, and business outcomes across functions.

An enterprise-wide view enables organisations to transform fragmented knowledge into institutional intelligence. Workflows become connected and reusable, governance becomes embedded by design, and data, processes, and AI assets continuously compound value. The result is a scalable, trusted, and outcome-driven AI ecosystem that accelerates innovation, strengthens decision-making, and improves business performance over time.

Moving from adoption to AI-native performance requires a blueprint that links data, workflows, governance, and AI services into a unified operating model. AI systems are only as effective as the quality, accessibility, and governance of the information they rely on. Enterprises must therefore focus not only on modernising data estates, but also on creating trusted data environments where information can be accessed securely and consistently across the organisation. A strong data foundation reduces friction, improves reliability, and enables AI systems to deliver outcomes that business users trust. Leading technology partners help enterprises create a fuller enterprise map, unifying data and transforming businesses into AI-native enterprises.

Lasting enterprise advantage won’t belong to those who merely deploy AI tools, but to those who redesign their foundations around AI-native operating models. As AI becomes ubiquitous, differentiation will come from connecting data, workflows, governance, and operating models into a coherent architecture. Increasingly, organisations will need strategic partners to make this happen, and bright futures belong to enterprises that successfully architect intelligence, not just adopt it.

The writer is CEO, AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit, Wipro.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.