Amid ruckus between BJP, Congress, Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned thrice

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned thrice today as the Congress and the BJP raised issues of minister Narottam Mishra’s disqualification and an alleged insult of a Dalit MLA by Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the start of the day’s proceedings, Congress MLA Sundarlal Tiwari sought to know how Mishra had submitted reply to a written query. Mishra was not present in the House. It was “undemocratic” as Mishra, the Legislative Affairs Minister, had been disqualified by the Election Commission on June 23 (for submitting wrong figures of election expenditure), Tiwari said.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma rose at this point and said that Scindia — Congress’ chief whip in the Lok Sabha — inaugurated a trauma centre at a government hospital in Ashoknagar after ‘sanctifying’ it with Ganga water, a day after BJP MLA Gopilal Jatav, a Dalit, had already opened it. “This was an insult to the Dalit community and showed a feudal mindset,” Sharma claimed. Ministers Gaurishanker Shejwar, Uma Shanker Gupta, Lalsingh Arya and Vishwas Sarang joined Sharma in criticising Scindia.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and other Congress members backed Tiwari and sought to know in what capacity Mishra had answered the question. The ruckus took up half an hour of Question Hour. When Zero Hour started, Sharma again raised the Scindia issue and sought an apology from him. The Congress MP should be summoned to the Assembly for breach of Jatav’s privilege as an MLA, he said. Congress MLAs started shouting slogans against Sharma. Amid commotion, Speaker Sitasharan Sharma adjourned the House for ten minutes.

When it reassembled, BSP members Sheela Tyagi and Usha Choudhary said their leader, Mayawati, had to resign from the Rajya Sabha because the BJP did not allow her to speak on the Saharanpur Dalit atrocity issue. The Speaker adjourned the House again for 15 minutes amid fresh commotion. When the proceedings resumed, Sarang said Scindia had committed a breach of privilege. The Congress again raised the Mishra issue, to which the Speaker said that the matter was before a court and could not be discussed in the House.

BJP’s Yashpal Singh spoke about Scindia issue. Countering him, Ajay Singh sought to know from the BJP why Mayawati had to resign. As the commotion continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for more than an hour.