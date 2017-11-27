AAP donations under scanner, party gets Rs 30 crore tax notice; Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, must answer this tough question

In a major trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been served Rs 30 crore tax notice over donations.

In a major trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been served Rs 30 crore tax notice over donations, according to reports. The party has been asked to submit a reply by December 7. Earlier this year, the Union Home Ministry had sought details of all the foreign donations received by the AAP. The Home Ministry officials then stated that the party might have violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. Officials, however, maintained that the notice sent to the AAP was a routine exercise involving other political parties, too.

On September 7, AAP had sought to know about the “unknown sources” behind the donations the BJP and the Congress received in 2015-16. Citing a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which claimed that the BJP and Congress together received Rs 646.82 crore, or over 77 per cent of their total income, from “unknown sources” during 2015-16, the AAP sought to know from the Election Commission (EC) what action the poll watchdog had taken against the two parties

According to the ADR report, the BJP got Rs 461 crore in donations, accounting for nearly 81 per cent of its total income, while the Congress received Rs 186 crore or 71 per cent of its total income, from “unknown sources” in 2015-16. Voluntary contributions and coupon sales were the key sources of income for the two parties, the report added

“When the AAP had received Rs two crore through a cheque, despite knowing the source of the donation, the Congress and BJP had knocked on the EC’s doors, demanding that the party’s recognition be cancelled,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said. “Now, it has come to light that the BJP and Congress together accepted Rs 647 crore from unknown sources. Who gave such large sums of money to these two parties?” he asked.