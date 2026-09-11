India’s defence technology modernisation has arrived at a critical geopolitical crossroads. For decades, our security discourse was shackled to a restrictive, transactional matrix: Outright procurement, licensed assembly, and the familiar promises of the so-called “transfer of technology” (ToT). While these mechanisms may have met the immediate operational needs of a previous era, they are entirely insufficient for a nation asserting its place as an unyielding global power.

The definitive question for our defence planners is no longer what technology platforms India can buy, but when a multi-billion-dollar defence contract concludes, what permanent technological capabilities are left behind on Indian soil for us to carry forward.

This paradigm shift must even dictate our execution of the flagship Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. Public debate around this fifth-generation fighter heavily obsesses over production timelines, thrust-to-weight ratios, and short-term capital allocations. However, the true national dividend of the AMCA project lies not simply in the stealth fighters rolling off the assembly line, but in the comprehensive, independent industrial architecture we build around it.

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True aerospace sovereignty cannot be imported in a crate. Historically, nations that have sustained a dominant combat aviation edge did not do so via isolated, transactional purchases. They built a sprawling domestic web of advanced engineering talent, sovereign airworthiness certification authorities, complex testing infrastructures, and an industrial base of precision suppliers. These networks are genuine national assets and foundational structures designed to birth successive generations of home-grown platforms.

Conventional outright buys or conventional ToT models have frequently acted as gilded cages. To shatter this cycle, the AMCA programme can be an example to demonstrate as a nation-building catalyst. Indian industry must rapidly graduate from being a low-tier assembly destination to an independent hub of design authority and precision engineering.

Achieving true resilience demands the systematic cultivation of a local supplier ecosystem capable of manufacturing high-tolerance spares and precision-engineered sub-systems. India needs a formidable network of private and public technology champions who can match global aerospace standards while keeping the intellectual and physical capital anchored at home.

This requires an aggressive, targeted focus on the building blocks of modern military propulsion. Precision machining ecosystems are a huge area for Indian defence tech startups and MSMEs capable of manufacturing complex sub-components down to sub-micron tolerances.

Establishing local foundry capabilities for specialised super alloys and complex advanced coatings is a must. Ensure that the entire spare part loop, from initial digital design to casting, is completely insulated from external sanctions or regional geopolitical pressures. By establishing this structural depth, India can transition from a net consumer of aerospace parts to an independent global node in advanced manufacturing.

This domestic industrial revolution requires a clean break from conventional international partnerships. As India evaluates strategic options for the AMCA-Mk2 engine, the benchmark must look past immediate technology access. The most valuable alliances are those that treat India not as a captive consumer market, but as an equal co-development hub.

Consider the immense strategic advantage of aligning with an engine partner uniquely prepared to co-create a dedicated, sovereign aero gas-turbine complex inside India. The ideal collaborator is one that moves away from modified legacy engines and instead offers a clean-sheet, next-generation engine designed, engineered, and manufactured from scratch on Indian soil.

The ultimate differentiator in this model is the total relinquishment of intellectual property (IP) barriers. When a partner offers joint ownership of core IP, they hand India the keys to the propulsion kingdom. This gives our scientists and engineers the absolute freedom to modify, scale, and upgrade the engine architecture for future sixth-generation platforms or naval variants without seeking permission from foreign boards or capitals.

Furthermore, this model directly unlocks the most fiercely guarded frontiers of metallurgy. True collaboration means mastering the capability to mass-produce single-crystal turbine blades and advanced thermal barrier coatings locally. Cultivating the specialised knowledge to cast a turbine blade as a single, flawless crystal capable of operating under immense centrifugal forces and temperatures exceeding is precisely what transforms India from a buyer to an aerospace peer.

The history of leading aerospace nations proves that advanced propulsion cannot be achieved through shortcuts; it is an incremental journey built across generations. By entering a co-development architecture that guarantees full IP rights and domestic manufacturing depth, India can leapfrog decades of trial and error.

The legacy of the AMCA project must not be a fleet of advanced aircraft reliant on foreign lifelines for propulsion and spares. Its ultimate triumph must be the creation of a sophisticated domestic engineering ecosystem, unmatched industrial depth, and the strategic resilience needed to secure our skies on our own terms. That is the true definition of a self-reliant India and it is an opportunity we must boldly claim. The OEMs willing to go on these parameters and co-developing as well as collaborating to produce precision engineering and components should be given preferential access whether in defence tech or even civilian purchases, including passenger civilian planes.

India needs to shift the benchmark from a passive transfer of technology to a true peer-level partnership that is sanction-proof and builds local capabilities in parallel. India then stops being a captive destination for assembly and transforms into a global power centre for advanced propulsion design.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.