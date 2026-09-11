By Nitin Mehta

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1. The Job

Leading Distribution and Marketing, my role brings together two very different but complementary worlds: building strong distribution partnerships and shaping how the brand connects with its audiences. Both require a deep understanding of people, whether it is a partner, a customer or a colleague.

I see leadership as creating the conditions for people to do their best work. My style can be summed up in three words: grounded, collaborative and solution-oriented. I don’t believe leadership is about having the loudest voice in the room. It is about being willing to listen, making informed decisions and giving people the confidence to take ownership.

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What I enjoy most about my work is the variety. Distribution keeps me close to the realities of the market, while marketing keeps me thinking about consumer behaviour, communication and the larger brand story. The combination keeps the role both challenging and interesting.

After spending years in the industry, I have realised that the most valuable professional lessons often come from people rather than processes. Every team, partnership and challenge bring a different perspective, and that keeps me engaged in what I do.

2. The Weekdays

My workdays are typically long and rarely predictable. A large part of my day is spent engaging with partners, understanding what is happening on the ground, reviewing business priorities and working closely with my teams.

I usually stay energetic even on busy days. Some days are meeting-heavy, while others are spent deep-diving into a particular business issue or travelling for work.

What I value most is staying close to the people I work with. Conversations with partners and teams give me a much better sense of what is actually happening than numbers alone can.

I also try to keep some flexibility in my schedule. My weekdays are demanding, but I enjoy the pace and the variety they bring.

3. The Weekend

Astrology is something I have developed interest over time. I find it fascinating as a way of looking at patterns and perspectives that are different from the usual way we approach everyday life. It also gives me an opportunity to pause and reflect.

I also make time to catch up with family and friends.

My weekends have a very different rhythm. Reading is something I genuinely enjoy, and Sherlock Holmes remains a personal favourite. I like the way the stories combine observation, logic and an element of surprise.

4. The Toys

I tend to gravitate towards technology that is intuitive and genuinely useful. My iPhone is probably the gadget I use most, largely because it brings so many parts of my day together communication, calendars, reading, and staying updated.

I have become increasingly interested in AI tools as well. I enjoy experimenting with it and seeing how it can be used beyond straightforward questions whether that is testing an idea, looking at a problem from another perspective or simply exploring what technology can do.

What fascinates me about AI is that we are still at a relatively early stage of understanding its possibilities. The technology is evolving quickly, and the interesting part is figuring out where it can genuinely add value rather than using it simply because it is available.

I am not particularly attached to having the latest gadget. For me, technology becomes interesting when it becomes useful enough to change a habit, improve a process or open up a new way of thinking.

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5. The Logos

The brand I admire most is Apple as I am particularly hooked to the belief of Steve Job that technology should be powerful without being complicated. Apple Inc places importance on simplicity not just in design but in the overall experience it creates for people.

I also admire the brand’s ability to adapt. Technology and consumer expectations have changed dramatically over the years, yet Apple Inc. has continued to evolve while retaining a very clear brand identity.

For me, that combination of simplicity and adaptability is what makes Apple Inc. distinctive. It is a reminder that staying relevant does not mean constantly changing who you are. It means understanding what people need, having the courage to evolve and making even complex things feel simple.

The author is chief distribution officer. partnership distribution & head marketing, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.