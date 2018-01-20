AAP crisis: Sanjay Singh lashes out at PM Narendra Modi, calls CEC AK Joti ‘agent of BJP’

Sanjay Singh said, “It has happened during Congress rule in Delhi, it has happened in Bengal and Jharkhand as well. This proves that the EC is working at the behest of BJP.”

A day after the Election Commission recommended to the President to disqualify 20 of Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs for holding offices of profit, which has set the stage for their ouster from the Assembly, AAP leader, Sanjay Singh has lashed out at Modi government and election commission. As per a TV report, Sanjay Singh said, “Modi government is violating various institutions of democracy. Four judges coming out in the open and addressing media is a proof of it.”

Singh laid out examples where the members holding office of profit who were never disqualified. He said, “It has happened during Congress rule in Delhi, it has happened in Bengal and Jharkhand as well. This proves that the EC is working at the behest of BJP.”

But the shocker came from him when he commented on the working of the chief of the election commission, AK Joti. Sanjay Singh said, “CEC AK Joti is working for his boss PM Modi. He has a bungalow in Gujarat. Just 3 days before his retirement, he has shown his true face as an agent of BJP. I demand Narendra Modi’s resignation.”

Another AAP leader, Gopal Rai jumped in the quarrel. Rai said, “All intellectuals and political people are shocked that under the pressure of the CEC Joti, who retires after 2 days, did you decide to cancel the membership of the legislators?”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena said, “There is a question mark on the decision of Election Commission. Questioning Election Commission is common when decisions like these come. Election Commission is itself responsible for it.”

Former AAP member, Kumar Vishwas commented on the case. He said, “It’s very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLAs, I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told its the CM’s prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet.”

Yesterday, on the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, Wwest Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended a strong support to the AAP. She took to Twitter and wrote, “A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon EC. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice.At this hour we are strongly with Arvind Kejriwal and his team.”