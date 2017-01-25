With Raees in theatres check out Sunny Leone’s unique takes on Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan

Laila Main Laila with Shahrukh Khan and Sunny Leone has already got 8 million views. (YouTube)

After a recent short stint at Bigg Boss during Raees’ promotion, Sunny Leone, who performed an item song in the film, said that Salman Khan is nice and funny and Shahrukh Khan is humble, kind and generous human being. The two Khans and Leone got together in the Bigg Boss show recently for Shahrukh’s film.

Leone had met Salman for the first time on the Bigg Boss stage that day, but worked with Shahrukh closely in the film. About her experience of working with Shahrukh she said that the two had some great conversations during their shoot together. Also, it made a little nervous and she rambled a bit while talking to him.

On the Bigg Boss Show, the actress with the patent sexy status danced on Laila Main Laila, the song is a remake of the song with the same name from the 1980 movie Qurbani, which originally featured Zeenat Aman. After which she performed a scene from Deewar where Shahrukh and Salman played Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor from the film. She said that she felt nostalgic about Bigg Boss as it the same stage from where she began her journey in the Indian entertainment industry. Her next film is with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaz Khan, which a romantic thriller, Tera Intezaar.