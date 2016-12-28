Whoa! Arbaaz Khan’s split from Malaika Arora to cost him Rs 10 crore?

Malaika has asked for a staggering Rs 10 crore as divorce settlement from Arbaaz Khan. (Indian Express)

News of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce was bad enough – we didn’t want this gorgeous couple to part ways. But it looks like their impending divorce has taken an ugly turn as money matters have come up and you won’t believe how much the model is asking from Arbaaz. According to a report in International Business Times, Malaika has asked for a staggering Rs 10 crore as divorce settlement and that’s just the minimum amount. Splitting from someone as stunning as Malaika is a move that takes some will, but who knew it’d be this costly? “That’s quite an amount no doubt, but Rs 10 crore minimum is what Malaika wants. And she will not settle for anything lesser (sic),” a source said in the report.

Malaika’s demand of course brings to a light another matter. The model has had a steady stream of appearances on TV and is a regular item girl in a number of hits to her credit. Arbaaz, on the other hand, clings to his one claim to fame of being Salman Khan’s younger brother and does special appearances mostly in Salman’s films. So we’d assumed the breadwinner of the family was Malaika. In fact, one of the rumours making the rounds was that the couple split because Arbaaz didn’t have enough money to support the family. Of course Khan produced the immensely successful Dabangg, so perhaps it’s not as far-fetched an idea that he may have Rs 10 crore to spare?

After 17 years of marriage, Bollywood’s favourite coupled announced in a joint statement that they were parting ways, much to the shock of fans. Apparently, bro-in-law Salman had tried his best to get Malaika to reconcile, but even Bhai couldn’t stop the split. The couple has one son, Arhaan, who has been living with his mother since the split.