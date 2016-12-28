Salman Khan calls Aamir Khan to gush over Dangal, even as film set to challenge Sultan at BO

Salman Khan called up Aamir to praise Dangal for over 30 minutes. (Indian Express)

Dangal has brought Aamir Khan in second place at the box office and now it’s a matter of whether the movie will be able to topple the onscreen wrestling and box office champ of 2016 – Salman Khan in Sultan. We all know that last week Salman’s family loved Dangal when Bhai said he ‘hated’ Aamir on the professional front for putting out such an amazing film. But it looks like Sallu, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Tuesday, isn’t done with the Dangal praise just yet. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor called Aamir to tell him how much he loved the movie, according to a report in DNA.

@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you" ???? — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 22, 2016

Salman called up his Andaaz Apna Apna co-star on Monday, as Aamir is currently in Delhi to promote Dangal. A source told DNA, “Salman had seen the film last week, but hadn’t had the chance to talk to Aamir personally about it. It was almost a 30-minute conversation when Salman told Aamir in detail how he had liked everything from the performances to the emotional scenes. He could not stop raving about the film. A visibly touched Aamir too got emotional and thanked Salman for calling him and praising Dangal so much.”

That’s got to make Aamir feel good. Prior to the release of Dangal, rumours were rife that there was a falling out between the two actors. Aamir had refused to promote Dangal on Salman’s Bigg Boss and later when the PK actor said he’d love for Salman’s feedback on the film, the latter remained silent on the matter. Whether or not the rumours had any truth to them, it looks like things are just fine between the two stars now. Will Bhai still be as charitable towards Aamir if Dangal manages to topple Sultan as this year’s highest