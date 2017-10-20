Raja The Great box office collections day 2: Ravi Teja starrer garners whopping Rs 19.50 cr

The day 1 collection of Ravi Teja starrer Raja The Great was Rs 10 crore. (IE)

Raja The Great box office collections day 2: Telugu Ravi Teja movie Raja The Great hit screens on Wednesday and the film directed by Anil Ravilpudi has opened up to a good Diwali BO score. The film has indeed started off on a great note and it is quite evident that the movie is set to garner bigger sums in future. The day 1 collection of Ravi Teja starrer Raja The Great was Rs 10 crore. According to analyst Ramesh Bala the film’s 2 days worldwide gross stands at Rs 19.5 cr. The film also stars Mehreen Pirzada and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. As can be expected Raja The Great collections will jump in the weekend, so a much better score is expected soon.

In the film, Ravi Teja plays the role of a blind man who uses his other senses to fight wrongdoing. This is Anil Ravilpudi’s third directorial venture. The movie also stars Ravi Teja’s son who plays Ravi’s younger self in the movie. Though the movie is doing a phenomenal box office business, it has been severely lambasted by the critics. Ravi Teja has his next project lined up with Vikram Srikonda. The film which is being called Touch Chesi Choodu, is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner.

Telugu film #RajaTheGreat – USA…

Tue $ 133,751

Wed $ 43,058

Total: $ 176,809 [₹ 1.15 cr]

Biz expected to grow from Thu onwards.@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2017

Talking about the films’s box office business Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the collection is exoected to escalate from Thursday onwards in the US. ”Telugu film #RajaTheGreat – USA… Tue $ 133,751, Wed $ 43,058, Total: $ 176,809 [₹ 1.15 cr] Business expected to grow from Thursday onwards. @Rentrak, ” Taran Adarsh tweeted. Earlier Taran Adarsh also tweeted that Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi movies are witnessing good collection in the international market. ”Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi movies are raking big numbers in intl markets. It’s about time other language films also start exploring biz Overseas, ” Adarsh tweeted.