Priya Prakash Varrier to rescue! How Vadodara police is using viral wink to spread awareness on safe driving

Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink which made her an overnight sensation is being used to raise awareness in Vadodara City. Police is running an awareness campaign on the social media where they have incorporated Priya Varrier’s wink to attract as many people. Vadodara police have used the viral wink with an illustration which says, “Drive carefully, without distraction.” And unsurprisingly, “accidents happen in the wink of an eye #TrafficEkSanskar” tagline is going viral on social media.

This isn’t the first time police have taken the help of internet to spread awareness. Previously, they used Facebook and Twitter to campaign on safe driving. Recently campaigning for the same police wrote, “If you are driving and talking on your phone… #LetsCatchUp.” Taking lessons from Delhi and Mumbai police, Vadodara police has increased its presence on the social media and using the platform to aware the citizens to the fullest.

Interestingly, almost a fortnight back, her million dollar wink had made its way to the posters of CPI. The wink which became an internet obsession was featured in the campaign poster of CPI state conference.

Priya Prakash became a household name after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from the film ‘Oru adaar Love” went viral on the social media. From the internet to newspapers, radios, everyone was talking about this ‘wink’girl. Directors wanted to cast her, actors wanted to work with her.

Not just regular social media fanatics, actors like Rishi Kapoor commended her for expression and wrote on Twitter, ”I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol”

With every passing day, her social media handles have started to gain popularity and she has managed to engage her followers with her creative antics. Priya is also one of the most searched Indians on Google and has a follower-ship of more than five million on Instagram.