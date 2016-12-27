Pics: Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala have a 90s reunion

The 1990s were all about Tabu, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff. (Instagram)

Manisha Koirala hit us with the most awesome blast from the past with pics of a party which had all our favourite stars from the 1990s. The era of dungarees and hoop earrings wouldn’t be complete without the names of Manisha Koirala, Tabu and Pooja Bedi. And now, they all came together for a bunch of hot photos, looking as stunning as they did in their heyday. Manisha’s 1942: A Love Story co-star Jackie Shroff hosted the party and seems to have fun mingling with the ladies. The famous lot had come together for costume designer Ana Singh and took place at Jackie’s residence in Mumbai.

20+ years of friendship #friendslikefamily ????????❤️ @anasingh5 birthday girl ???? A photo posted by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:22am PST

Jackie’s wife Ayesha and Chunky Pandey joined the Bollywood gang. As though they were dressed to match, Manisha and Tabu both turned up for the event in stunning white outfits. Manisha wore a white pant-suit, while Tabu wore a floor length lehenga. It’s interesting to see Manisha’s curly hair, as the actress usually appeared on screen with straightened hair. Pooja, who appeared alongside Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, wore a hot red tank top.

Dada the coolest n the most stylish man n Pooja the happiest ???????????? #friendslikefamily A photo posted by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

Manisha and Tabu ruled the 1990s, coming not only in mainstream hits like Akele Hum Akele Tum and Hera Pheri, but also critically acclaimed cinema such as Bombay and Maachis. While Manisha has bowed out of films and had to battle health issues including cancer, Tabu remains quite active, delivering a superb performance in Haider that upstaged both Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. While the two never worked in a film together, it’s heartwarming to see that the two have remained friends over the years.

Bestest party ever!!! ????????????#friendslikefamily A photo posted by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:21am PST

It’s always great to see actors coming together for candid shots. Recently, the Kapoor khandaan took their annual Christmas photo and it’s still baffling how everyone from Ranbir to Rishi to Karisma all managed to squeeze in for the shot.