Hichki movie review: Rani Mukherjee gives a gritty performance in an otherwise forgettable film

Rani starrer Hichki tells the tale of an aspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrome.

Rating- 2.5*

Hichki movie review: Rani Mukherjee chooses a perfect theme to make a comeback but the question is how much of it is successful? Rani starrer Hichki tells the tale of an aspiring teacher with Tourette Syndrome. She faces massive challenges for her speech defect but she is not wavered from her dream to become a teacher. Naina Mathur (Rani Mukherjee) is struggling to land a job in the profession of her choice and her neuropsychiatric disorder stands as a major hurdle. The headstrong woman finally lands a job but it comes with conditions.

In the city’s most elite school, Naina is given the responsibility to tutor 14 unruly students who belong to the lower and financially weak strata of the society. The school doesn’t want them and the people around don’t want to accept them. In such a situation how Naina strikes a chord with the kids and changes their lives in the midst of fighting her own weaknesses is what the story is all about.

The Siddharth P. Malhotra directorial starts off introducing Rani and her struggles with the disorder. Her challenging childhood and the continued ordeals of the adulthood makes us empathize with the character. But the film goes haywire with the entry of the students. We are given a brief introduction to their lives and the director has not taken the pain to vouch for their backstory. Therefore we as audience fail to connect with their struggles. The script in this part goes loose. Besides Naina’s relationship with her parents and brother has been superficially shown. But Siddharth does justice to Rani’s character and tries to elicit the best out of her.

Rani, in spite of the hiatus, has not lost out on the on-screen charisma. She does very well as the teacher giving us brief moments of humour as well as tear jerks. She makes sure that her disorder doesn’t look unreal and in some of the most intense parts she looks a natural victim of the tics. Real life couple Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin play the reel life parents for Rani Mukherjee in the film. In spite of their impeccable acting prowess, the actors have not been used to the fullest. Hussain Dalal as the brother cracks up an adorable brother-sister duo.

In spite of Rani blooming bright in Hichki, the entire film does not live up to a perfect comeback for the talented actress. But in spite of the fact, Hichki is all in all a Rani Mukherjee film and you should only catch this up for the actress who does not wear down a little in spite of the gap.