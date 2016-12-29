Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 party ideas to celebrate new year 2017

With the ongoing year coming to an end, it’s time to welcome New Year-2017 with zeal and vigour. (Reuters)

With the ongoing year coming to an end, it’s time to welcome New Year-2017 with zeal and vigour. As the New Year’s eve is on head, you must have planned how to celebrate the event. But in case you have not planned anything yet, we have brought a list of party ideas that would be arranged quickly and help you to jump to the new year with lots of smiles and fervour:

1: Try nearby tourist destination: This new year celebration is special in its own way as it is falling on the weekend, giving reason to traveloholics to take a short trip. So if you are in no mood to spend the New Year’s eve indoor, check out the list of your nearby destinations, choose one, pack your bag and get ready to add a new place into your visited places.

2: Braaivleis at home: If you do not want to go out than nothing can beat a braaivleis or braai in the cold night of December 31. It does not need a lot of arrangement and you would welcome New Year with food, gossip and a lot of neverending memories. For all this, you just need to give calls to your near and dear once and arrange some food stuffs. You can also add music in the night. Just play enthusiastic tracks, roll up the rugs and dance.

3: Join the crazy countdown crowd: If you neither want to travel nor want to spend the last night of this year indoors, then we have another exciting option for you– gatherings for the countdown to the New Year. In almost every city and town, there are certain public places where crowd gathers and welcome the New Year. You just have to pick one as per your convenience and celebrate. The another perquisite of this option is that whether you are alone, with few friends or a big circle of friends, it gives you opportunity to get equal amount of fun.

4: Visit Restaurants: Almost every restaurant and hotel arrange musical nights to please the guests along with drinks and mouthwatering food on the special night. So if you want to shake your waist and please your taste buds at the same time, this option is the coolest for you. Wait! The hotels have limited entry on the ocassion as once people visit they do not leave before New Year celebration ends, so try to book yours in your favorite spot before it is sold out.

5: Family time: There are trolls going viral on social media that when people expect someone enjoying in lavish party on New Year’s eve, one is sitting at home and watching television. No! We area not suggesting you to welcome the New Year in front of idiot box. Last night of the year gives you a chance to sit with family on hours-long gossip session. Light music, food, drinks and the preparations done to welcome New Year. You can also arrange some quick games to add fun elements in your home-party.