Game Of Thrones fallout! Ed Sheeran deletes his Twitter account? WATCH his cameo video with Arya in GoT

Ed Sheeran’s fans are in deep shock! Yes, you read it right. The fans of Shape Of You singer are upset because Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account. Reportedly, he deleted his Twitter account shortly after criticism over his cameo appearance in Game Of Thrones, The Independent confirmed. The singer has removed his entire presence from the site, The Independent report claimed. Since the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 was aired, where Ed Sheeran appeared in a scene, GoT fans took to social media to complain about his performance. According to The Independent report, the criticism was around the fact that there seemed to have been little attempt to disguise his cameo. On the other hand, artists such as Coldplay drummer Will Champion and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol were more difficult to spot in their scenes, the report added.

In the GoT’s 1st episode of Season 7, Ed Sheeran plays a young Lannister soldier, part of a detachment that Arya encounters after dispatching the Freys. WATCH the cameo clip of Ed Sheeran in case you missed it:-

Earlier, it was reported with the seventh season of Game of Thrones, the network HBO could not withstand the excitement of the fans as they rushed to the main website, leading to a technical glitch. The users who tried to visit HBO.com saw an error message displayed, which read there was a problem loading the page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the website resumed its service during the final half of the episode of the GoT East Coast premiere.

A spokeswoman for the network said that HBO Go was experiencing outages in Latin America and the team was working to resolve the problems.

The portal suffered similar problems at the time of the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones in 2014, when the site crashed during the finale of the first season of True Detective.