Coffee With D review: Sunil Grover’s lazily crafted flick is a snooze fest

Sunil Grover and Zakir Hussain have poor material to work with in Coffee With D. (Official trailer)

Coffee With D review: Sunil Grover’s satirical comedy borrows a lot of its elements – from the title taking a page from Karan Johar’s book, to Grover’s Arnab resembling another loudmouthed news anchor in real life and, of course, D himself. Unfortunately, with all this borrowed material, Coffee With D seems to have no real character of its own. The film is two hours of scenes with lazily written dialogues and comic background music as if to cue the bored audience, “By the way, this line was supposed to be funny.” Sunil’s comedic talents are in no short supply on the small screen, so he deserved better than the debacle that is Coffee With D.

Watch the trailer here:



Plot: The movie centres around Arnab, an aggressive news anchor, who gets fired from his prime-time spot. However, his pregnant wife Parul (Dipannita Sharma), who is obsessed with crime shows, tells him to revive his career by interviewing underworld gangster D. The interview is done under durress as Parul is held against her will by D’s henchmen, so Arnab plays it safe in his questions. However, Parul reminds him of his journalistic oath and Arnab goes on to drill the don.

Our verdict: In theory, Coffee With D should be a funny film. Yet, instead of inserting witty puns that comment on our media, the filmmaker’s are content with teenage humour about mispronunciations and obscenities. Zakir Hussain’s D is also reduced to a giggling and somewhat dim individual, which makes us wonder how he became the world’s most feared don to begin with.

Result: Spend your money on some cappuccino instead and save your brain cells.

Rating: * 1/2

We’d say, it’s time for Sunil Grover to head back to the small screen where he can create real magic.