Heavy monsoon showers continued to affect Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, leaving more than 100 roads blocked and disrupting electricity and drinking water supply in several districts, even as restoration teams worked to restore normalcy.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 102 roads remained closed across the state as of 6 pm, while 11 power distribution transformers (DTRs) and 28 water supply schemes were still affected due to rain-related disruptions.

The latest update showed an improvement from the morning situation, when 128 roads were reported blocked, indicating that road-clearing operations were underway in multiple districts.

Mandi remains worst-hit as link roads stay closed

Among the affected districts, Mandi continued to record the highest number of road closures with 43 blocked roads. Kullu followed with 33 roads, while Shimla (11), Chamba (8), Sirmaur (4) and Una (3) also reported disruptions.

Despite the widespread impact on internal road connectivity, all National Highways in Himachal Pradesh remained open, allowing uninterrupted movement on the state’s major transport corridors.

Water supply, electricity restoration continues

The rain also disrupted essential public services in several districts. Eleven power distribution transformers remained out of service, including five in Shimla, four in Mandi and two in Chamba, with restoration work continuing.

Meanwhile, 28 drinking water supply schemes were still non-functional across the state. Chamba reported the highest number of affected schemes at 12, followed by Shimla (9), Sirmaur (6) and Mandi (1).

Authorities said restoration teams remain deployed to clear blocked roads and restore electricity and water supply. Commuters have been advised to remain cautious while travelling through landslide-prone areas as monsoon conditions continue across Himachal Pradesh.