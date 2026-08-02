Earnings season continues to be in full swing, with more than 500 companies set to announce their quarterly results this week. Large-caps including Bharti Airtel, DLF, Berger Paints, and Britannia Industries will post their financial statements this week.

High investor attention would also be on the stocks of Nykaa, MCX, Trent, and United Breweries. So, in case you don’t miss out on any important results, here’s a date-wise list of all the earnings you need to track this week.

August 3: DLF and Jindal Stainless in focus

The week will kick off with 89 companies posting their Q1 FY27 results on Monday, August 3. Some notable mentions include real-estate giant DLF, Escorts Kubota, Jindal Stainless, and Torrent Power.

Stocks of UPL, Ather Energy, IREDA, Mobikwik, and SBI Funds Management will also be in trend. Streets will also watch out for the quarterly earnings of CAMS, KEI Industries and Thomas Cook India.

August 4: Busiest day for corporate India

With large-cap companies such as Bharti Airtel and Castrol India set to announce their quarterly earnings, Tuesday, August 4, will be the busiest day for corporate India, as 133 companies are scheduled to announce their results on the same day.

Other major large-caps include Emami, Godrej Properties, Marico, United Breweries, and Metropolis Healthacre. PSU stocks of ONGC, NHPC, and RITES will gain traction over their standalone and consolidated results.

Additionally, financial statements of e-commerce major Nykaa, trading platform MCX, Kalyan Jewellers, Metro Brands, PNB Housing Finance, and Sanofi India will be tracked closely.

August 5: Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma to post Q1 results

Pharma-linked companies including Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, Bayer CropScience, and Navin Fluorine will post their Q1 FY27 financial results on Wednesday, August 5. Other large-caps like Cummins India, Berger Paints, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Whirlpool of India will also be in focus for their quarterly results.

Earnings of Bikaji Foods, Snowman Logistics, eClerx Services, and SIS will be closely monitored, given high investor interest in these stocks. A total of 117 companies will post their financial statements on Wednesday.

August 6: Automobile companies in focus

A total of 107 are slated to announce their financial results for the April-June quarter on Thursday, August 6. Amongst these, market players will pay special attention to automobile-linked stocks, including Apollo Tyres, Bosch, Hero Motocorp, and Samvardhana Motherson.

Other large-cap companies like Britannia Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumers, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, NCC, and Fortis Healthcare have scheduled their board meetings for Thursday as well.

Additionally, trending stocks of Emcure Pharma, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Sula Vineyards, and Trent will be closely monitored for their financial statements.

August 7: SBI to announce Q1 results

On Friday, August 7, market attention will be set on the country’s largest domestic lender, State Bank of India, over its quarterly earnings. FMCG companies including Godrej Consumer Products and Gopal Snacks will also declare their Q1 FY27 results.

Additionally, PSU stocks of Oil India and Power Finance Corporation will remain in focus. Investors will closely monitor the results of Titan Company, Kaynes Technology, Hitachi Energy India, and CARE Ratings. A total of 98 companies will declare their results on Friday.

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August 8: PNC Infratech and Atul Auto in focus

For Saturday, August 8, a total of 28 companies are scheduled to declare their first quarter financial statements. Amongst these, high investor attention would be on PNC Infratech, Atul Auto, Ceigall India, and Stanley Lifestyles.

Conclusion

The week would be hectic for corporate India as a total of 572 companies will declare their first quarter financials. Markets will especially eye the results of SBI, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and DLF.

PSU stocks of ONGC, Oil India, and Power Finance Corporation of India will also be in focus. The week will be dominated by mid-cap and small-cap earnings.