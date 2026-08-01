For readers drawn to the opaque world of spies and state power, Shaun Walker’s The Illegals is a must-read book for being a masterclass in espionage detail. Walker reconstructs how the former Soviet Union’s, now Russia, deep-cover spies — the ‘illegals’ — built entire lives abroad: forged birth certificates, staged marriages, dead drops in public parks and the daily stress of remembering two pasts, while living in one present.

The author draws on defector reports, archives and interviews to show the tradecraft and the human cost. The book turns institutional history into biography, and in doing so makes the abstraction of ‘illegals’ feel personal and brittle. But The Illegals is doing more than cataloguing institutional espionage tradecraft. In tracing the programme from the Cheka under Lenin in 1917, through the KGB’s first chief directorate, to today’s SVR, Walker writes a shadow history of the former USSR.

The book tracks Moscow’s transmutations. They begin as true believers exporting revolution in the 1920s and 1930s, survive Stalin’s purges, settle into the gray pragmatism of the Brezhnev years, and then endure the collapse of 1991, only to be repurposed for the 21st century. The arc from Lenin to Putin runs through these lives. As ideology faded, the programme did not. It adapted — from stealing atomic secrets to mapping Western institutions, to now influencing them.

The book argues, without ever stating it outright, that to understand Russian statecraft you have to understand the illegals. This is where a recall of John le Carré becomes inescapable. Le Carré, who wrote about British intelligence, stripped the glamour from espionage and showed us its true texture: bureaucracy, betrayal, and exhaustion.

In Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, he wrote of George Smiley’s “ecclesiastical severity of demeanour” — that priest-like discipline, the self-effacement of the real professional. Walker’s illegals have the same quality. They are not the James Bond type. They are parish priests of the secret state, living in suburbs, mouse-like women, raising children who think they are Canadian or American, waiting decades to be useful to the Soviet state. Le Carré imagined it. Walker shows it was real, and that Moscow ran an entire cadre of ‘illegals’ on that principle.

Fiction and history meet in that severity: the certitude that the power of the spy comes from disappearing into ordinary life in the habitat of the adversary. That belief matters because, as Walker makes clear, the Cold War was fought mainly as an intelligence war.

The United States and the Soviet Union never exchanged missiles, yet both poured staggering resources into espionage, counterintelligence, and deception. Berlin, Cuba, Prague, Angola, Afghanistan — the crises that defined the era were shaped, and sometimes defused, by what spies gleaned or misread. Intelligence was not a sideshow to military force. It was the main arena where the balance of power was tested day to day.

Which brings us to Afghanistan, and to a question Walker’s book raises but does not answer. He devotes a vivid dozen pages to Kabul in the 1980s. We see illegals navigating a city at war, running sources inside the Afghan government, trying to make sense of a conflict Moscow barely understood. The reporting is excellent. But the book stops at the tactical level.

If the Cold War was an intelligence war, then Afghanistan was an intelligence failure on a grand scale. The USSR misread Afghan society, overestimated its ability to install a compliant regime, and underestimated the cost of occupation. Illegals were on the ground and Moscow had other sources. Yet the war went ahead, and it became what Gorbachev later called a “bleeding wound”, and the beginning of the end of the USSR.

One would have expected the Kabul catastrophe to trigger a reckoning inside the world’s most formidable spy service. Did the programme change its recruitment, its tasking, its definition of success? Did anyone at Yasenevo ask whether decades of deep-cover investment had made Soviet leaders wiser, or just better informed about their own misconceptions? The Illegals does not delve into this aspect.

The absence is felt because the book has encouraged us to see these operatives as instruments of state strategy. When the strategy collapses, we want to know what the instruments learnt. Flagging this gap is not a criticism of Walker’s remarkable reporting. It’s a sign of how seriously the book should be taken: it opens questions that intelligence historians will be answering for years.

Walker’s handling of the present is equally sure-footed. He never turns the narrative into a Trump-era polemic, but the contemporary stakes are clear. Russian meddling in US elections, disinformation and the weaponisation of social media are the new domains where old illegal logic applies: live inside the target, understand it better than it understands itself and nudge it from within.

Walker introduces Don, born as Andrei, in the first page — a young Soviet recruit now at Harvard (2010) with his wife Ann Foley. We return to Andrei, who has been exposed by the FBI and deported, now a professor of international relations in Moscow (2017) in the final pages, musing to colleagues about “the American mind”. The book’s ending is quiet and devastating. The mission has shifted from stealing blueprints to shaping perceptions. The same patience, the same willingness to play a decades-long game, now serves a different kind of war.

That is the real value of The Illegals. It refuses to treat espionage as exotic. It shows intelligence work as a continuous fact of great-power life, running through revolution, collapse, and reinvention. The tradecraft is fascinating, but the implication is larger: states that run illegal programmes are states that think in decades, not news cycles. They invest in assets they may never use, because the point is to be present when history turns.

Le Carré gave us the novelist’s version of that truth — the moral murk, the “ecclesiastical severity”, the sense that the secret world is staffed by analysts, clerks and doubters, not heroes. Walker gives us the historian’s confirmation. The priests were real. They had families, mortgages and cover jobs. And they kept the faith long after the church lost it.

The Illegals asks a difficult question: what is intelligence for, when the war it is fighting is the one you are losing? For detail, sweep, and uncomfortable relevance, it sets a new standard for the espionage bookshelf.

C Uday Bhaskar is director, Society for Policy Studies

BOOK DETAILS:

Book: The Illegals: Russia’s Most Audacious Spies and the Plot to Infiltrate the West

Author: Shaun Walker

Published: Profile Books

Pages: 448

Price: Rs 699