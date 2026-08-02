Despite competing in a reduced programme that excluded traditional medal-rich sports such as wrestling, badminton, shooting, hockey and table tennis, India delivered one of its strongest performances in recent Commonwealth Games history.

Boxing emerged as India’s biggest success story, contributing a record 10 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold medals. Weightlifting added eight medals, while athletics and para athletics combined for 16 podium finishes.

Here’s a complete look at India’s medal tally, gold medal winners and medal table from the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: India medal tally

Gold: 13

Silver: 17

Bronze: 9

Total medals: 39

Commonwealth Games 2026: India medal winners – Full list

No. Athlete Event Sport Medal 1 Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze 2 Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver 3 Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold 4 Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver 5 Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver 6 Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze 7 Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold 8 Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver 9 Shilpa K Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze 10 Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver 11 Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver 12 Gulveer Singh Men’s 10,000m Athletics Silver 13 Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump Athletics Silver 14 Dilip Gavit Men’s 100m T47 Para Athletics Gold 15 Mohammed Basil Men’s 100m T47 Para Athletics Silver 16 Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg Weightlifting Silver 17 Seema Kaliramna Women’s Discus Throw Athletics Bronze 18 Asmita Dey Women’s -48kg Judo Gold 19 Harsh Singh Men’s -60kg Judo Gold 20 Yamini Mourya Women’s -57kg Judo Silver 21 Tejaswin Shankar Men’s Decathlon Athletics Bronze 22 Yash Vir Singh Men’s Javelin Throw Athletics Bronze 23 Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Athletics Silver 24 Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg Boxing Gold 25 Praveen Chithravel Men’s Triple Jump Athletics Silver 26 Selva Prabhu Men’s Triple Jump Athletics Bronze 27 Jaismine Lamboria Women’s 57kg Boxing Gold 28 Jadumani Singh Men’s 55kg Boxing Silver 29 Shubham Juyal Men’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Silver 30 Soman Rana Men’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold 31 Unnati Sharma Women’s -63kg Judo Bronze 32 Sakshi Chaudhary Women’s 51kg Boxing Gold 33 Priya Ghanghas Women’s 60kg Boxing Gold 34 Arundhati Choudhary Women’s 70kg Boxing Gold 35 Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg Boxing Silver 36 Sachin Siwach Men’s 60kg Boxing Gold 37 Ankush Panghal Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold 38 Narender Berwal Men’s +90kg Boxing Silver 39 Gulveer Singh Men’s 5000m Athletics Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s gold medal winners

India won 13 gold medals across five sports.

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48kg)

Boxing

Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54kg)

Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57kg)

Sakshi Chaudhary (Women’s 51kg)

Priya Ghanghas (Women’s 60kg)

Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70kg)

Sachin Siwach (Men’s 60kg)

Ankush Panghal (Men’s 80kg)

Judo

Asmita Dey (Women’s -48kg)

Harsh Singh (Men’s -60kg)

Para Athletics

Sharmila Dhankar (Women’s Shot Put F57)

Dilip Gavit (Men’s 100m T47)

Soman Rana (Men’s Shot Put F57)

Commonwealth Games 2026: India medals by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Boxing 7 3 0 10 Athletics 0 5 5 10 Weightlifting 1 6 1 8 Para Athletics 3 2 1 6 Judo 2 1 1 4 Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 13 17 9 39

Key highlights from India’s campaign

India finished with 39 medals despite the absence of sports such as wrestling, badminton, shooting and hockey from the Glasgow programme.

The boxing team delivered India’s most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport with seven gold medals.

Mirabai Chanu claimed her third successive Commonwealth Games title.

Asmita Dey became India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champion, with Harsh Singh joining her later the same day.

Gulveer Singh became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in athletics at the same Commonwealth Games.

India’s para athletes finished with their best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign, winning seven medals, including three golds.