Despite competing in a reduced programme that excluded traditional medal-rich sports such as wrestling, badminton, shooting, hockey and table tennis, India delivered one of its strongest performances in recent Commonwealth Games history.

Boxing emerged as India’s biggest success story, contributing a record 10 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold medals. Weightlifting added eight medals, while athletics and para athletics combined for 16 podium finishes.

Here’s a complete look at India’s medal tally, gold medal winners and medal table from the Commonwealth Games 2026.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: India medal tally

Gold: 13

Silver: 17

Bronze: 9

Total medals: 39

Commonwealth Games 2026: India medal winners – Full list

No.AthleteEventSportMedal
1Jhandu KumarMen’s HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
2Rishikanta SinghMen’s 60kgWeightliftingSilver
3Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 48kgWeightliftingGold
4Muthupandi RajaMen’s 65kgWeightliftingSilver
5Gyaneshwari YadavWomen’s 53kgWeightliftingSilver
6Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 58kgWeightliftingBronze
7Sharmila DhankarWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
8Sarvesh KushareMen’s High JumpAthleticsSilver
9Shilpa K ShylaWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
10Valluri Ajaya BabuMen’s 79kgWeightliftingSilver
11Harjinder KaurWomen’s 69kgWeightliftingSilver
12Gulveer SinghMen’s 10,000mAthleticsSilver
13Murali SreeshankarMen’s Long JumpAthleticsSilver
14Dilip GavitMen’s 100m T47Para AthleticsGold
15Mohammed BasilMen’s 100m T47Para AthleticsSilver
16Lovepreet SinghMen’s +110kgWeightliftingSilver
17Seema KaliramnaWomen’s Discus ThrowAthleticsBronze
18Asmita DeyWomen’s -48kgJudoGold
19Harsh SinghMen’s -60kgJudoGold
20Yamini MouryaWomen’s -57kgJudoSilver
21Tejaswin ShankarMen’s DecathlonAthleticsBronze
22Yash Vir SinghMen’s Javelin ThrowAthleticsBronze
23Neeraj ChopraMen’s Javelin ThrowAthleticsSilver
24Preeti PawarWomen’s 54kgBoxingGold
25Praveen ChithravelMen’s Triple JumpAthleticsSilver
26Selva PrabhuMen’s Triple JumpAthleticsBronze
27Jaismine LamboriaWomen’s 57kgBoxingGold
28Jadumani SinghMen’s 55kgBoxingSilver
29Shubham JuyalMen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsSilver
30Soman RanaMen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
31Unnati SharmaWomen’s -63kgJudoBronze
32Sakshi ChaudharyWomen’s 51kgBoxingGold
33Priya GhanghasWomen’s 60kgBoxingGold
34Arundhati ChoudharyWomen’s 70kgBoxingGold
35Lovlina BorgohainWomen’s 75kgBoxingSilver
36Sachin SiwachMen’s 60kgBoxingGold
37Ankush PanghalMen’s 80kgBoxingGold
38Narender BerwalMen’s +90kgBoxingSilver
39Gulveer SinghMen’s 5000mAthleticsBronze

Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s gold medal winners

India won 13 gold medals across five sports.

Weightlifting

  • Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48kg)

Boxing

  • Preeti Pawar (Women’s 54kg)
  • Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57kg)
  • Sakshi Chaudhary (Women’s 51kg)
  • Priya Ghanghas (Women’s 60kg)
  • Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70kg)
  • Sachin Siwach (Men’s 60kg)
  • Ankush Panghal (Men’s 80kg)

Judo

  • Asmita Dey (Women’s -48kg)
  • Harsh Singh (Men’s -60kg)

Para Athletics

  • Sharmila Dhankar (Women’s Shot Put F57)
  • Dilip Gavit (Men’s 100m T47)
  • Soman Rana (Men’s Shot Put F57)
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Commonwealth Games 2026: India medals by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Boxing73010
Athletics05510
Weightlifting1618
Para Athletics3216
Judo2114
Para Powerlifting0011
Total1317939

Key highlights from India’s campaign

India finished with 39 medals despite the absence of sports such as wrestling, badminton, shooting and hockey from the Glasgow programme.

The boxing team delivered India’s most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport with seven gold medals.

Mirabai Chanu claimed her third successive Commonwealth Games title.

Asmita Dey became India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champion, with Harsh Singh joining her later the same day.

Gulveer Singh became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in athletics at the same Commonwealth Games.

India’s para athletes finished with their best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign, winning seven medals, including three golds.