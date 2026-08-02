India’s boxing team produced its most successful Commonwealth Games campaign on Saturday, winning seven gold medals and three silvers to finish as the competition’s leading boxing nation at Glasgow 2026.

The haul surpassed India’s previous best performances at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, where the contingent won three gold medals each. It also underlined boxing’s growing importance to India’s medal ambitions as the country builds towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

India had already secured 10 medals before the finals after every boxer reached the gold medal bouts. By the end of the day, seven converted those opportunities into titles, while three settled for silver.

Women’s squad backbone of the team

The women’s squad once again formed the backbone of the campaign. Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Chaudhary and others continued India’s recent rise in women’s boxing, while Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain finished with silver after a closely fought final in the women’s 75kg category.

Among the standout performers was reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria, who defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh to win gold in the women’s 57kg division. The victory came weeks after illness disrupted her preparations, making the result even more significant.

Preeti Pawar also impressed with a dominant run to the women’s 54kg title, showcasing the technical sharpness that has established her among India’s brightest young boxers.

Men also add gold medal rush

On the men’s side, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Harsh Singh and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam added to India’s medal tally with composed performances throughout the tournament.

With shooting, wrestling and badminton absent from the Glasgow programme, boxing emerged as India’s biggest medal contributor. The results also reinforce the country’s growing depth in the sport, particularly in the women’s categories, where multiple boxers are now consistent contenders at world level.

The performance provides a timely boost ahead of the next Olympic cycle and strengthens India’s credentials as one of the leading boxing nations within the Commonwealth.