1: Fiscal Fables

Author: Sarthak Pradhan & Pranay Kotasthane

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 384

Price: Rs 499

Every election cycle sees a discussion on freebies and corruption. The states and the Union continue to have multiple disagreements over the GST. While cities contribute to the bulk of its GDP, they are always begging for money. Discussions are now commonplace, yet they often take place in the absence of a grasp on public finance concepts, even though this discipline provides a framework to understand the role of a government in the economy. That’s where Fiscal Fables comes in.

2: Regime Change

Author: Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Pages: 496

Price: Rs 999

Regime Change is the definitive account of the first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency, based on hundreds of interviews and unprecedented reporting from deep within the administration’s most closely guarded rooms. Journalists Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman investigate the decisions that have defined Trump’s second term, which has been liberated from every constraint that defined his first.

3: The Man Who Made Plants Write

Author: Jagadish Chandra Bose, translated by Sumana Roy

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 144

Price: Rs 599

Jagadish Chandra Bose was a scientist who developed a theory of plant communication more than a century ago. Bose suggested that plants had an ‘unvoiced life’ that he recorded as a ‘script’ with a crescograph, a device that measured how plants respond to each other and their environments. Through lyrical translations, Sumana Roy reveals the revolutionary character of his mind, as poetic and philosophical as it was scientific.

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4: The Ghost of the Mountains

Author: Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 999

Snow leopards have a special grip on the human imagination, a symbol of the mysteries that still exist on our planet. These elusive predators live solitary lives in the highest reaches of the Himalayas, moving along rock faces like smoke. Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi is one of the world’s leading snow leopard scientists. In The Ghost of the Mountains, he offers an evocative and personal account of his decades of work in this field.

5: Tempest on River Silent

Author: Sandeep Khanna

Publisher: Niyogi Books

Pages: 640

Price: Rs 850

Devavratt and his friends navigate the rapidly changing landscape of their homeland, moving from the bustling school and college corridors of the 70s and 80s to the dynamic corporate offices of the 21st century. Through heartfelt conversations and spirited debates and playful pranks, the characters delve into nationalism, cultural pride, social-economic changes in India, love, friendship and spirituality.