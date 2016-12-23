  3. Aamir Khan facing Dangal trouble? #BoycottDangal trends on Twitter

Aamir Khan facing Dangal trouble? #BoycottDangal trends on Twitter

Dangal has met with immensely favorable reviews from most quarters, but even Aamir Khan's film about women empowerment couldn't escape without some controversy hitting it.

By: | Published: December 23, 2016 4:42 PM
Dangal boycott, boycottdangal, aamir khan intolerance, aamir khan anti-national, aamir khan anti-Hindi, PK, PK controversy, Aamir khan controversy, Dangal controversy, kiran rao intolerance, Dangal, dangal box office US, dangal box office abroad, dangal box office canada, dangal box office collection US, dangal audience review, dangal review, dangal movie review, aamir khan, aamir, aamir khan dangal, aamir khan news, dangal update, aamir khan update, aamir khan movie, dangal box office, dangal box office collection, dangal box office prediction, sultan dangal, salman khan, salman khan twitter, salman khan aamir khan, dangal sultan, dangal vs sultan, bigg boss, aamir khan twitter, fatima sana shaikh, sakshi tanwar, Babita kumari, geeta phogat, mahavir singh phogat, sanya malhotra, dangal songs, dangal release date, aamir khan ira, ranbir kapoor, rekha, kangana ranaut, kiran rao, aamir khan kiran rao, sunny leone, daniel webber, dangal movie, dangal box office, dangal sultan, aamir khan salman khan, dhaakad, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, dangal news, dangal update The hashtag of #BoycottDangal is trending because of Aamir Khan’s comment on intolerance. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal has met with immensely favorable reviews from most quarters, but even Aamir Khan’s film about women empowerment couldn’t escape without some controversy hitting it. As Dangal hit theatres today, the hashtag of #BoycottDangal began to trend on Twitter with all kinds of explanations about not supporting ‘anti-national’ Aamir’s movie. A quick scroll through Twitter will show some of the outrageous reasons people have listed to skip a film that has been hailed as a masterpiece.

Anti-national Aamir: “Lets #BoycottDangal & teach lesson to actors insulting our country by remarking #intolerant,” one person wrote in reference to the actor and his wife Kiran Rao’s comments about intolerance in India last year. Let’s not forget that Dangal’s moment featuring the national anthem has choked up enough audiences, so maybe this argument falls through.

Anti-Hindu Aamir: “Dear Hindus, don’t forget the insults heaped by Aamirkhan on our Gods in PK
If you continue to watch then, he will continue. #BoycottDangal,” was another Twitter user’s comment. Come on, PK took a look at many religions in a humorous yet critical manner.

Anti-feminist Aamir: “Divorces hindu wife & marries another hindu girl in real life Talks about Women Empowerment in movies. Anybody for this crap? #BoycottDangal.” another person tweeted. Well, clearly, according to Dangal’s bookings so far, not everyone shares this point of view.

You can also watch:

Mr Perfectionist may have his detractors, but going by Dangal’s opening day bookings, we’re guessing he’s going to be laughing all the way to the bank. Dangal has done immensely well not just in India, but even Canada and the US where it was screened on Wednesday. The film has gone on to earn around Rs 2 crore in North America and given its performance in the domestic box office, not everyone shares the #BoycottDangal sentiment. Carry on, Aamir!

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top