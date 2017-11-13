Alert for students! Jamia Hamdard, IISc Bangalore, IIFT, others to lose university tag! UGC order hits 123 univs; is yours affected?

In a major directive, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered a total of 123 deemed-to-be varsities to drop the university tag from their name. This comes after the Supreme Court in its November 3 ruling directed the cancelling of engineering degrees given by deemed universities through the correspondence course. In addition to the same, the apex court suspended such degrees granted by four ‘deemed to be universities’ between 2001 and 2005. The new order by UGC covers those varsities that are yet to be granted “deemed” status by the commission. UGC on Friday issued the notice to the 123 varsities with the subject line- “UGC Letter to Deemed to be Universities regd. Use of the word ‘University’ by Institutions Deemed to be Universities-Directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court.”
In the letter, UGC states that- The Hon’ble Supreme Court vide orders dates 03.11.2017 under para 51 and 53 (XII) observed and directed as under-
Para 51- “we must also put on record what we have observed during the course of the hearing and consideration of the present matters. It has come to the notice that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be university are using the word “University”, which in our view is opposed to the spirit of Section 23of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to sto such practice.”
For the same, UGC in its letter said, ““The institutions are hereby directed to restrain from using the word ‘university’ with its name, failing which necessary action would be initiated in accordance with the UGC (institutions deemed-to-be-universities) Regulations, 2016. Instead, the Institution may mention the word ‘Deemed to be University’ within parenthesis.” Interestingly, the circular carries a tacit acknowledgment that some deemed universities may not be at fault as the government, while notifying their deemed status, did so with the word ‘university’ in their name. “Such deemed-to-be-universities can also apply for an alternative name with the HRD Ministry,” UGC secretary P K Thakur said, as quoted by Indian Express.
Here are the names of the Institutes listed by UGC-
1.Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam
2. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur
3. Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati
4. Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Anantapur
5. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur
6. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology
7. Nava Nalanda Mahavihara
8. Punjab Engineering College
9. Indian Agricultural Research Institute
10. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
11. Indian Law Institute
12. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
13. Jamia Hamdard
14. National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology
15. National University of Educational Planning & Administration
16. Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana
17. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith
18. TERI School of Advanced Studies
19. Gujarat Vidyapith
20. Sumandeep Vidyapeeth
21. Lingaya’s University
22. Maharishi Markandeshwar University
23. Manav Rachna International University
24. National Brain Research Centre
25. National Dairy Research Institute
26. National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management
27. Central Institute of Buddhist Studies
28. Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra
29. B.L.D.E. University
30. Christ University
31. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore
32. International Institute of Information Technology
33. Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University
34. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
35. Jain University
36. K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research
37. Manipal Academy of Higher Education
38. NITTE University
39. Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research
40. Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education
41. Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana
42. Yenepoya University
43. Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
44. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
45. Kerala Kalamandalam
46. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education
47. Bharati Vidyapeeth
48. Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries
49. D.Y. Patil Educational Society
50. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
51. Deccan College Postgraduate & Research Institute
52. Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
53. Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics
54. Homi Bhabha National Institute
55. Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research
56. Institute of Armament Technology
57. International Institute for Population Sciences
58. Institute of Chemical Technology
59. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
60. MGM Institute of Health Sciences
61. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
62. Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patl Vidyapeeth
63. Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences
64. SYMBIOSIS International University
65. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
66. Tata Institute of Social Sciences
67. Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth
68. Kalinga Insitute of Industrial Technology
69. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences,
71. Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET)
72. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
73. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth
74. Banasthali Vidyapith
75. Birla Institute of Technology & Science
76. Institute of Advanced Studies in Education
77. I.I.S. (Deemed to be University)
78. Jain Vishva Bharati Institute
79. Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth
80. LNM Institute of Information Technology
81. Academy of Maritime Education and Training
82. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
83. Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women
84. Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research
85. B.S. Abdur Rahman Institute of Science & Technology
86. Chennai Mathematical Institute
87. Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE)
88. Gandhigram Rural Institute
89. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)
90. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
91. Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
92. Karpagam Academy of Higher Education
93. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute
94. Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research
95. Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education,
96. Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST)
97. Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST),
98. S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology
99. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
100. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
101. Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
102. Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Vishwa Mahavidyalaya
103. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
104. St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research
105. Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)
106. Vellore Institute of Technology
107. Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation
108. Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and
109. International Institute of Information Technology,
110. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
111. Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences
112. Bhatkhande Music Institute
113. Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies
114. Dayalbagh Educational Institute
115. Indian Veterinary Research Institute
116. Jaypee Institute of Information Technology
117. Nehru Gram Bharati Vishwavidyalaya
118. Shobit Institute of Engineering & Technology
119. Santosh University
120. Forest Research Institute
121. Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya
123. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute