Alert for students! Jamia Hamdard, IISc Bangalore, IIFT, others to lose university tag! UGC order hits 123 univs; is yours affected?

In addition to the same, the apex court suspended such degrees granted by four ‘deemed to be universities’ between 2001 and 2005. (PTI)

In a major directive, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered a total of 123 deemed-to-be varsities to drop the university tag from their name. This comes after the Supreme Court in its November 3 ruling directed the cancelling of engineering degrees given by deemed universities through the correspondence course. In addition to the same, the apex court suspended such degrees granted by four ‘deemed to be universities’ between 2001 and 2005. The new order by UGC covers those varsities that are yet to be granted “deemed” status by the commission. UGC on Friday issued the notice to the 123 varsities with the subject line- “UGC Letter to Deemed to be Universities regd. Use of the word ‘University’ by Institutions Deemed to be Universities-Directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

In the letter, UGC states that- The Hon’ble Supreme Court vide orders dates 03.11.2017 under para 51 and 53 (XII) observed and directed as under-

Para 51- “we must also put on record what we have observed during the course of the hearing and consideration of the present matters. It has come to the notice that many institutions which are conferred the status of Deemed to be university are using the word “University”, which in our view is opposed to the spirit of Section 23of the UGC Act. The UGC shall take appropriate steps to sto such practice.”

For the same, UGC in its letter said, ““The institutions are hereby directed to restrain from using the word ‘university’ with its name, failing which necessary action would be initiated in accordance with the UGC (institutions deemed-to-be-universities) Regulations, 2016. Instead, the Institution may mention the word ‘Deemed to be University’ within parenthesis.” Interestingly, the circular carries a tacit acknowledgment that some deemed universities may not be at fault as the government, while notifying their deemed status, did so with the word ‘university’ in their name. “Such deemed-to-be-universities can also apply for an alternative name with the HRD Ministry,” UGC secretary P K Thakur said, as quoted by Indian Express.

Here are the names of the Institutes listed by UGC-

1.Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam

2. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur

3. Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati

4. Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Anantapur

5. Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur

6. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology

7. Nava Nalanda Mahavihara

8. Punjab Engineering College

9. Indian Agricultural Research Institute

10. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

11. Indian Law Institute

12. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)

13. Jamia Hamdard

14. National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Musicology

15. National University of Educational Planning & Administration

16. Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthana

17. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapith

18. TERI School of Advanced Studies

19. Gujarat Vidyapith

20. Sumandeep Vidyapeeth

21. Lingaya’s University

22. Maharishi Markandeshwar University

23. Manav Rachna International University

24. National Brain Research Centre

25. National Dairy Research Institute

26. National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management

27. Central Institute of Buddhist Studies

28. Birla Institute of Technology-Mesra

29. B.L.D.E. University

30. Christ University

31. Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore

32. International Institute of Information Technology

33. Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University

34. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

35. Jain University

36. K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research

37. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

38. NITTE University

39. Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research

40. Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education

41. Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana

42. Yenepoya University

43. Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth

44. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

45. Kerala Kalamandalam

46. Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education

47. Bharati Vidyapeeth

48. Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries

49. D.Y. Patil Educational Society

50. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

51. Deccan College Postgraduate & Research Institute

52. Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

53. Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics

54. Homi Bhabha National Institute

55. Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research

56. Institute of Armament Technology

57. International Institute for Population Sciences

58. Institute of Chemical Technology

59. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

60. MGM Institute of Health Sciences

61. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

62. Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patl Vidyapeeth

63. Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences

64. SYMBIOSIS International University

65. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

66. Tata Institute of Social Sciences

67. Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth

68. Kalinga Insitute of Industrial Technology

69. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences,

71. Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET)

72. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

73. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth

74. Banasthali Vidyapith

75. Birla Institute of Technology & Science

76. Institute of Advanced Studies in Education

77. I.I.S. (Deemed to be University)

78. Jain Vishva Bharati Institute

79. Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth

80. LNM Institute of Information Technology

81. Academy of Maritime Education and Training

82. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

83. Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women

84. Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research

85. B.S. Abdur Rahman Institute of Science & Technology

86. Chennai Mathematical Institute

87. Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE)

88. Gandhigram Rural Institute

89. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

90. Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education

91. Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences

92. Karpagam Academy of Higher Education

93. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute

94. Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research

95. Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education,

96. Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science & Technology (PMIST)

97. Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Science & Technology (PRIST),

98. S.R.M Institute of Science and Technology

99. Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

100. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

101. Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)

102. Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Vishwa Mahavidyalaya

103. Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute

104. St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research

105. Vel’s Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)

106. Vellore Institute of Technology

107. Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation

108. Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and

109. International Institute of Information Technology,

110. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

111. Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences

112. Bhatkhande Music Institute

113. Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies

114. Dayalbagh Educational Institute

115. Indian Veterinary Research Institute

116. Jaypee Institute of Information Technology

117. Nehru Gram Bharati Vishwavidyalaya

118. Shobit Institute of Engineering & Technology

119. Santosh University

120. Forest Research Institute

121. Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya

123. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute