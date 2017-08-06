Tamil Nadu Government warns traders collecting GST for exempted goods

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Government today warned of strong action against traders and retail outlets collecting Goods and Services Tax on goods which do not come under the ambit of GST. “There are some products which do not come under the purview of GST. If we come to know that a trader is collecting taxes for those products which are not covered under GST, we will take strong action against them”, Finance Minister D Jayakumar told reporters at the airport. Goods and Service Tax, launched on July 1, had been described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “Good and Simple Tax” that would end corruption and check black money. Some products, including milk, unbranded wheat, fresh fruits and vegetables do not come under the GST. To a query about the ‘appointment’ of office bearers by AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran, he alleged it was aimed at bringing down the AIADMK Government.

“As I had stated already, the issue of whether the appointment of General Secretary is valid or not is pending before the Election Commission. Therefore the appointments (of office bearers) announced by Deputy General Secretary (T T V Dhinakaran) is not valid”, he said. “Some persons, whether it is A or B, you all know who is A and B… their objective is to bring down this government. They are taking all steps for that”, he alleged. On August 4, Dhinakaran, seeking to reassert his authority in the ruling AIADMK, had named several of his loyalists as office-bearers of the party.However, yesterday, some legislators including A K Bose, who was named the joint secretary of agriculture wing, declined to take up the post in view of his health condition. Two other MLAs K Palani (Sriperumbudur) and Sathya Panneerselvam (Panruti) who were named joint secretaries of party forum ‘Amma Peravai’ and women’s wing, respectively, also declined to accept the posts.