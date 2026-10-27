The Tata Consumer Products share price surged over 6% in early trade on Tuesday, October 27 after the company’s results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) met the Street’s expectations.

Brokerages have maintained their positive outlook on the company but flagged some concerns around margins in its India business due to rising commodity costs. Global investment bank Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating while brokerage JM Financial maintained its ‘ADD’ rating.

Tata Consumer Q2 earnings

Tata Consumer Products on Monday reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 469 crore for Q2FY27, in line with Street estimates. Its revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to Rs 5,661 crore in Q2, exceeding Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 5,583 crore for the quarter.

The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16.6% YoY to Rs 783 crore for the quarter. Its EBITDA margin was 13.8% in Q2, compared with 13.5% a year earlier, also in line with street estimates.

Jefferies on Tata Consumer: Riding the Quick Commerce wave

The global investment bank Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but reduced the price target by 14% to Rs 1,250. This implies an upside of 33% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 936.5 on Monday. Tata Consumer remains among the investment bank’s top picks in the sector.

Tata Consumer’s Q2FY27 revenue growth exceeded Jefferies’ estimates, with the India-branded underlying volume growth of 11% being “impressive”. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins of this segment contracted YoY due to inflationary pressures in tea and salt. However, the company has increased prices of its products, which should help expand margins from Q3FY27 onwards.

The company remains a key beneficiary of the rapid rise of quick commerce, especially for its growth portfolio, which contributed around 38% of the India business in Q2, Jefferies said. The company’s management retained its margin expansion guidance of 50-70 basis points in FY27 as the benefit of price hikes comes through.

It expects tea volumes to pick up, and also retained the guidance of over 30% growth for the growth portfolio.

JM Financial on Tata Consumer: India ops margin recovery key

Brokerage JM Financial maintained its ‘ADD’ recommendation on the stock but reduced the target price by 13% to Rs 1,065 apiece. This implies an upside of around 14%. The brokerage said the pace of recovery in margins of India business will be the key factor to watch hereon.

“We have cut FY27E/28E by 1–3%, factoring lower margins. We have trimmed target multiple to 43x (52x earlier) given the broader sector derating and volatility in margin delivery; roll forward valuation to Sep’28E to yield a revised TP of INR 1,065 (earlier INR 1,225). Following a +18% correction in the past three months, valuations are below their long-term average and restrict further downside,” the brokerage said.

JM Financial said the revenue trajectory shall remain resilient going forward, led by the growth business, salt business and pricing-led recovery in domestic tea. It expects margins to also improve as the full benefits of the price hikes in tea and salt will be seen in Q3FY27, and with stable international or non-branded business profitability.

Tata Consumer: India margin recovery remains key

While the company posted firm numbers for the September quarter, margin pressure was visible for its India business. The management expects margins to recovery gradually as the full benefit of price hikes pass through to consumers.

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