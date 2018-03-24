Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag encounter: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorist in Anantnag’s Dooru are. (ANI)

Anantnag encounter: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorist in Anantnag’s Dooru area. The gunbattle started on Friday night. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The gunbattle which reportedly took place overnight in the Dooru area is over now but the search operation is on.

According to a police spokesperson, the identities of the militants are being ascertained. As a part of a joint operation launched by the Anantnag Police along with 19 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF, a search was conducted in Shishtargam area. This resulted in the encounter which took place last night where the terrorists were hiding.

Last night it was confirmed that there was some exchange of fire in the area.

The gunbattle comes two days after the fierce encounter in the border district of Kupwara which claimed the lives of five security personnel and as many terrorists dead.

(Further details awaited)