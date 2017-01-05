New Suzuki WagonR images leaked, Maruti Suzuki to launch the car in 2018

In our earlier reports, we told you about Suzuki working on an updated Wagon R. The car's design and details have now been revealed in recently leaked photographs in Japan. The new WagonR along with a Stingray version are scheduled for an official to unveil in Japan later this month. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Wagon R and Stingray in the earlier part of 2018, albeit with some changes to the design and features. Maruti Suzuki launched the Wagon R in 1999 in India and since then the car has received the three upgrades in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

2017 WagonR and Stingray- Design

The new WagonR and Stingray will follow the same tall boy design as seen in the current version of the car but now feature sharper and quirkier design cues. On the exterior, both hatchbacks have received major changes and the WagonR gets split headlamps with a large air intake at the lower grille and a redesigned bumper. Along with this, the new WagonR features a slimmer B-pillar and newly-designed tail-lamps. On the other hand, the WagonR's sibling, the Stingray, received the new vertically positioned headlamp cluster, redesigned bumper and grille at the front, while at the rear it gets new tail lamps. The new WagonR and Stingray are based on Suzuki's TECT technology for improved safety and is lighter by10 percent over the present model.

2017 WagonR Front

2017 WagonR- Engine

The Japanese spec WagonR and Stingray are powered by a 660cc, 3-cylinder DOHC that produces 51hp of power and 61Nm of torque with the mild hybrid system. For the India, the company will bring the new WagonR and Stingray with the existing engine, a 1.0 litre K10 engine. It is expected that the company might bring the hatchback with mild hybrid technology as it plans to expand the scope of SHVS technology across more models in coming times. Using the present engine could also require Maruti Suzuki engineers to repackage the engine compartment as the new model seems to have a smaller area under the hood.

2017 WagonR rear

2017 WagonR- Dimensions

The Japanese spec WagonR measures 3,395m in length, 1,475 mm in width, 1,660 in height and the wheelbase is 2,460mm, while the Indian spec version measures 3,599mm in length, 1,495mm in width, 1,670 mm in height along with a 2,400 mm wheelbase.

Presently, the WagonR sells at a price between Rs 4.3 lakh and Rs 5.4 lakh, while Stingray's prices start at Rs 4.77 lakh and top out at Rs 5.53 lakh for the automatic variant. ( Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). It is expected the company might introduce the all new WagonR and Stingray at a marginal premium over the current generation hatchbacks. When launched in India, the 2017 WagonR and Stingray will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata's Tiago.