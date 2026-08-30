How MG’s Tomahawk PHEV undercuts Toyota’s hybrid pricing

Plug-in power gets affordable as MG’s new PHEV challenges conventional hybrids

For years, the Indian car market has followed a clear pricing hierarchy for electrified powertrains: mild-hybrids at the entry level, self-charging strong hybrids in the mid-to-premium segment, and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) at the pinnacle reserved for carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

But JSW MG Motor India disrupted that hierarchy last week with the launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. This 7-seater SUV starts at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 25.69 lakh for the Exclusive 7-seater variant, topping out at Rs 27.79 lakh for the fully loaded Essence trim.

While it is competitive pricing, a closer look reveals two disruptions – on full vehicle purchase, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is priced lower than an equivalent Toyota Innova Hycross strong hybrid, and if you opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, its entry price dips near top-spec 5-seater hybrids like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Hector versus Hycross

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s Rs 25.69-27.79 lakh pricing is far lower than its direct 3-row competitor Innova Hycross strong hybrid (Rs 26.76-32.95 lakh). For that lower price, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV packs a 20.5-kWh battery pack capable of over 115 km of pure-electric range, a total combined driving range exceeding 1,100 km, a 15.6-inch HD display, Level 2 ADAS, and Vehicle-to-Home power supply capabilities – as opposed to the Innova Hycross that is just a self-charging strong hybrid capable of returning fuel efficiency of more than 20 km/litre, but with a very spacious cabin.

BaaS in a PHEV

While Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) was originally conceptualised for pure EVs to separate battery costs from the vehicle shell, applying the model to a PHEV follows the same logic.

Because a PHEV carries a sizeable battery (20.5 kWh in the Hector Tomahawk), the battery forms a primary cost component of the powertrain. Under BaaS, buyers pay for the vehicle chassis and petrol powertrain upfront at a heavily discounted sticker price, paying for battery usage via a monthly per-km subscription.

Hector versus Hyryder

Adding BaaS to the Hector Tomahawk PHEV reduces its entry price to just Rs 21.79 lakh (plus Rs 3.2 per km), very close to the smaller Hyryder strong hybrid’s top variant priced at Rs 20.19 lakh.

Because the Hector Tomahawk PHEV delivers a claimed 115 km of pure electric range, routine daily city commuting can be completed on grid electricity via standard home charging, and the operational fuel savings achieved by running in pure EV mode easily offset the Rs 3.2 per km battery rental.

By delivering a full-size PHEV that undercuts an Innova Hycross on full purchase and approaches Hyryder territory via BaaS, MG has altered the price-to-technology equation for hybrid buyers in India.

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Pointers

Premium PHEV tech at lower price: Hector Tomahawk PHEV costs less than Toyota Innova Hycross strong hybrid.

BaaS slashes upfront acquisition cost: Battery rental model drops the plug-in hybrid’s entry price to Rs 21.79 lakh.

Challenges midsize strong hybrid segment: BaaS pricing brings a full-size 7-seater PHEV near Hyryder’s top variant.

Electric efficiency offsets rental fee: Daily EV commuting on grid power helps recover the Rs 3.2 per km battery rental.