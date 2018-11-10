Xi Jinping-Donald Trump meeting at G20 significant, says Official

US President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Argentina in November-end is of great significance, a top Beijing official said.
US President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit in Argentina in November-end is of great significance, a top Beijing official said. The two nations must strengthen communication and keep close coordination to ensure yielding positive results, Xinhua quoted a Polit Bureau member of Communist Party of China’s (CPC) as saying on Friday.
Yang Jiechi was co-chairing the second China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James Mattis when he interacted with the media.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.