Hungary’s long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban has conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections after partial official results indicated a decisive victory for Peter Magyar and his Tisza party, marking a significant political shift in the country after 16 years of continuous rule by Fidesz.

With 97.35 per cent of precincts counted, official results reported by Al Jazeera showed that Magyar’s centre-right Tisza party secured 138 seats in the 199-member parliament, winning 53.6 per cent of the vote. In contrast, Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party managed to secure 55 seats with 37.8 per cent of the vote, reflecting a sharp decline in support compared to previous elections.

Following the announcement of the early results, Orban accepted the outcome, effectively conceding defeat as it became clear that his party would not be able to form a majority government. The results are being widely seen as one of the most significant electoral reversals in Hungary’s recent political history.

In his victory speech delivered before thousands of supporters gathered in central Budapest, Magyar said his government would seek to reposition Hungary more firmly within the European mainstream and strengthen ties with Western allies. He emphasised that Hungary’s future direction would be closely aligned with European institutions and values.

“Hungary will once again be a strong ally representing Hungarian interests, because our country’s place is in Europe,” Magyar said, Euro News reported.

Outlining his immediate foreign policy priorities, Magyar said his first official visits would include Warsaw and Vienna, followed by a trip to Brussels. There, he said, he would work to secure the release of billions of euros in suspended European Union funds.

“We will bring home the EU funds that are due to the Hungarian people,” he said.

Magyar also pledged institutional reforms, including Hungary’s entry into the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, saying it would strengthen accountability and restore democratic safeguards.

“We will restore the system of checks and balances. We will join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. We guarantee the democratic functioning of our country,” he added.

According to Euro News, Magyar also called on President Tamas Sulyok and other senior officials appointed during Orban’s tenure to step down, accusing them of political bias and urging immediate institutional changes.

“I call on the President of the Republic to immediately ask the winner to form a government and then leave office. I call on all the puppets who have been in power for the past 16 years to do the same,” he said.

He specifically referred to heads of major Hungarian institutions, including the judiciary, audit office, competition authority, and media regulator, demanding they step down without delay.

“Let them leave, leave. Don’t wait until we send them away,” Magyar added.

He further appealed for a smooth transition, warning against any attempts to limit the powers of the incoming administration. “If a serious decision or question arises regarding our nation during the hopefully short period of transition, please feel free to call me, you know my phone number,” Magyar said.