US to open three disaster recovery centres in Houston

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of Texas would open three Disaster Recovery Centres in Houston area, media reported on Monday. Houston Public Media, a service of the University of Houston, said on Monday the centres would offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in 39 counties included in the Texas federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent floods.

According to Xinhua news agency, recovery specialists from FEMA and the US Small Business Administration, the state and other agencies would be at the centres to talk about assistance. FEMA on September 3 opened its first Disaster Recovery Centre in downtown Houston, aiming to identify locations for additional centres, where residents affected by Tropical Storm Harvey can apply for aid, ask questions or solve problems.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that a relief package of $15.3 billion would help reinforce the ongoing recovery in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.