US Presidential polls: Vivek Ramaswamy says he agrees with Donald Trump on most of policy matters

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has said that he and former president Donald Trump are on the same page when it comes to policy matters. Speaking to Fox News, Ramaswamy said that both he and Trump are the only Republican candidates who focus on ‘America First’ ideology. He also said that while they agree on 90 per cent of policy issues, there are a few things that they do not agree with, but these differences are small.

Ramaswamy praises Donald Trump

Praising the former president further, the 38-year-old further observed that the former laid a very good foundation for the country during his tenure and that he will carry forward his policies further if elected to the White House in the upcoming November. The presidential election is set to be held on November 5, 2024.

“I think we have an opportunity to reunite this country on shared ideals, and that would allow me to take the ‘America First’ agenda even further than Donald Trump did, by building on a very good foundation that Donald Trump laid,” the Republican candidate was quoted as saying.

Expressing hope to win the presidential election by a landslide margin, Ramaswamy said his team is reaching out to the next generation like no other candidate is.

Democrats’ support for Michelle Obama

Earlier, President Joe Biden had already announced his candidature for upcoming elections. With his popularity rating reportedly deteriorating even against his predecessor Donald Trump, several Democrat candidates have urged the former first lady and wife of former president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, to throw her hat in the race.

A report by RadarOnline has said that secret back channel talks are already going on among Democrats to convince her for the presidential race, as she has a great approval rating ( 48%) as compared to Biden (36%).

Recently, some reports also suggested that Barack Obama was secretly looking for congressional support from Democrats other than Biden , even as he announced his support for the US president in public.