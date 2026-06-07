Indian-American tech executive and venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan, who currently plays a key role in the Donald Trump administration as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, is all set to leave his post. According to an unprecedented announcement the architect of the American AI Action Plan shared on social media, he will wrap up his work as Trump’s AI advisor by the end of June.

Krishnan stepped into the crucial White House role at the beginning of Trump’s second term. With his exit this month, the pool of notable departures from the POTUS’ second administration will only expand further. So far, military leaders, multiple Cabinet members, and immigration officials have either left the Trump White House or been fired.

Most recently, Tulsi Gabbard announced her plans to resign from her position as Director of National Intelligence. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced by Markwayne Mullin in March 2026, and Attorney General Pam Bondi was fired in April 2026 and replaced by Todd Blanche. Moreover, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer departed the second Trump administration for the private sector. The list also includes Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, among many others.

Back in May 2025, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk also concluded his temporary role as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the White House. He and Sriram Krishnan go way back, especially since the Indian-origin software engineer was a part of Musk’s close-knit group of confidantes he brought on to help rebuild then-Twitter after Elon acquired the company in 2022.

Sriram Krishnan exits the Trump White House

Announcing his June exit on X, Krishnan affirmed that he would resume his work on “helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI” after a break.

He extended his gratitude to President Trump, saying, “Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race.”

Thereafter, Krishnan turned to thanking Trump’s chief AI architect, David Sacks, with whom he worked hand-in-hand to execute the MAGA leader’s AI Action plan.

“Second, I owe a lot to the person I’ve worked mostly closely with over the last 18 months – @DavidSacks,” he wrote online. “His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial.”

🇺🇸🚀 SOME NEWS: I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later).



It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the… — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026

Listing down his key public accomplishments during his time as Trump’s AI advisor, Krishnan said he’s proud of: “1. Architecting and publishing the American AI Action Plan – charting the course for America to win on AI and helping execute on that for the last year. 2. The AI acceleration partnerships to help American AI stack win globally. 3. The National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order (forming the basis for working with the Hill this year) 4. Advocating for the American AI stack with our allies globally (the AI summits in France and India, state visits to the UK, the Middle East, and more).”

Answering the big question on what’s next for him, he added, “The past 18 months have given me a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies. Whether it is energy, data centers, or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together. I plan on building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies.”

Thanking countless others, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Elon Musk, he also heartwarmingly plugged a message for his tech entrepreneur wife Aarthi Ramamurthy, with whom he hosts “The Aarthi and Sriram Show” (formerly known as “The Good Time Show”).

What do we know about Sriram Krishnan?

Born in Chennai, India, Sriram Krishnan has established himself as an applause-worthy example among Indian immigrants in Silicon Valley, thanks to his White House role this past year. According to Business Insider, the B.Tech (IT) graduate from SRM University came to the US in 2007 and became a citizen in 2016.

Upon his arrival in the country to achieve the American Dream, he began his professional journey with a six-year stint at Microsoft. Eventually, he moved on to serve senior roles at Yahoo, Snap, Facebook, and Twitter. Nearly two decades after coming to the US, he added venture capital to his resume by becoming a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz in 2020.

While welcoming him to the team, the firm’s co-founder and general partner Marc Andreessen described him in a blog post as “perhaps the only person in the world to have served in senior product positions in the three biggest social platforms of our time.”

Two years down the line, Elon Musk brought a storm to Twitter, assuming his stance as the social media giant’s new owner. Along came Krishnan, as Musk laid off thousands of employees to execute his vision for the company, with reports describing the Indian-American as a part of Musk’s “inner circle.” The Tesla boss even guest-appeared on Krishnan and Ramamurthy’s podcast in 2021, when the chat show still featured on Clubhouse before moving platforms.

Cut to late 2024, then US President-elect Donald Trump announced Krishnan as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI. Earning repeated praise from the POTUS, he then emerged as the architect of America’s AI Action Plans, which is based on three pillars: innovation, infrastructure, and international

diplomacy and security.

Trump hailed Krishnan for his role in shaping the administration’s AI agenda after signing an executive order on artificial intelligence late last year. The order focused on accelerating America’s AI development and reducing regulatory friction for domestic firms, aimed to strengthen the country’s position against China in the race for advanced technologies. Consequently, Trump proclaimed at a Christmas party, “without him, things on AI would not function well,” referring to Krishnan.

The renowned Silicon Valley personality also earned a spot in ‘The Architects of AI Are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year’ list for “preaching the urgency of winning the AI race with China.”

Earlier this year, Axios reported that he’d landed a new role focused on AI and the economy in the National Economic Council, as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and NEC head Kevin Hassett bet big on the Indian-origin AI advisor.