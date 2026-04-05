Priya Patel, a US-based conservative influencer, is facing massive backlash after a viral anti-immigration video gained criticism online. The clip, which has been viewed over 30 million times in a week, features her saying, “Immigration without assimilation is invasion. Got it.”

Patel addressed the backlash during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where host Piers Morgan questioned her views and personal background. Introducing her on the show, Morgan described her as “the conservative influencer whose immigration video has been watched 30 million times this week.”

During the interview, Morgan repeatedly asked Patel about her heritage, especially in light of her strong stance on immigration.

Patel acknowledges her Indian roots

Patel acknowledged that her last name could raise questions given her views. “I get that my statement sounds especially provocative coming from someone named Priya Patel. But honestly, people don’t know my family history or where I’m coming from,” she said.

When asked about her father, Patel initially said, “My mom’s from the U.S. My dad actually came here as a young boy, from England, not from India.”

Morgan continued to press her about father’s origins. Patel then explained, “He was born in Uganda, moved to England when he was around three, after Idi Amin expelled all the Indians. They waited their turn to come to the United States, and he finally made it here as a teenager.”

When Morgan asked again, “So your father’s Indian?”, Patel admitted, “Yeah, he’s full Indian.”

Family history and identity come into focus

Patel also spoke about her mother’s background, saying she is American with mixed European roots. “She’s half German, a quarter English, and the rest is other European. Plus, on her side, our family’s been in the US since the 1700s,” she said.

She explained her long American lineage on her mother’s side while acknowledging her Indian heritage through her father, bringing clarity to ongoing speculation about her background.

Rising influence and political views

Patel has built a large following on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and X, where she shares content on politics, free speech and American culture. She currently has more than 2.5 million followers across these platforms.

She is known for supporting “America First” policies and has taken a hardline stance on immigration. Her views include strong support for assimilation, criticism of visa programs like H-1B, and controversial statements about cultural differences.