The 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s home in the Russian Hill neighbourhood, San Francisco, has been identified as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, according to The San Francisco Standard. He was ultimately booked into San Francisco County Jail on Friday afternoon (US time) on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession or manufacture of an incendiary device and other charges.

Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama: All we know about Sam Altman’s home attack suspect

According to Altman’s account of the shocking scare mentioned in his blog post, the incident happened at around 3:45 am. A police report cited by The San Francisco Standard further established that the suspect threw a bottle containing an ignited rag at the metal gate of 855 Chestnut St.

As obtained by the San Francisco news outlet, surveillance footage captured visuals of the suspect outside the home. For now, the photo has been blurred until US authorities’ formal identification of the suspect.

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In a statement shared by the San Francisco Police Department on X, the same suspect threatened to cause severe damage at OpenAI’s headquarters in Mission Bay after fleeing Altman’s neighbourhood following the first alleged attack involving an incendiary device. Officials subsequently confirmed that the suspect was arrested outside the OpenAI’s Third Street offices as he threatened to burn down the building.

This is a developing story.