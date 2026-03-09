A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives to undo US President Donald Trump’s rules that made it harder for employers to hire H-1B visa workers. The legislation, called the Welcoming International Success Act, targets Trump’s September 2025 proclamation. That order had set strict wage requirements and slapped a $100,000 fee on employers who wanted to sponsor H-1B workers.

New Bill aims to roll back Trump’s H-1B rules

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said the proclamation created “significant barriers for US employers, universities, hospitals, and research institutions that rely on highly-skilled professionals,” according to IANS.

She added, “The H-1B program does not replace the domestic workforce; it serves as a bridge between US talent and global talent that fuels US economic growth.”

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in fields where skilled workers are in short supply. This includes technology, engineering, healthcare, and education. India accounts for over 70 percent of these visas, followed by China with around 12 percent.

Supporters of the new bill say Trump’s rules, with higher wage thresholds and hefty fees, made it much harder for institutions to hire the talent they need to keep innovation and critical services going. The bill has received backing from several Democratic House members. Co-sponsors include Yvette D. Clarke of New York, Lois Frankel of Florida, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Henry C. ‘Hank’ Johnson of Georgia.

Addressing a growing healthcare shortage

Watson Coleman pointed out that the restrictions come at a tricky time for the US healthcare sector. She said, “A combination of an ageing workforce, COVID-related burnout, restrictions on H-1B visas, and the Trump Administration’s recent limits on federal student loans for nursing degrees has created a perfect storm for a nursing shortage in the coming years.”

She added, “The Welcoming International Success Act would ease this burden as demand for qualified healthcare professionals increases.”

The H-1B program has long been a central pillar of US immigration for skilled professionals. Tech companies, universities, research centres, and hospitals depend on it to fill specialised roles that often require advanced expertise.

The bill comes weeks after Republican lawmakers in the United States introduced two separate bills aimed at ending the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it hurts American workers and pushes down wages. The first proposal came on January 2, 2026, when Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced H.R. 6937, known as the “End H-1B Now Act.” The bill calls for removing the H-1B category entirely from the Immigration and Nationality Act, which would effectively shut down the programme.

A second bill followed in February 2026. Representative Greg Steube introduced the EXILE Act, short for Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions Act. Unlike Greene’s proposal, Steube’s legislation sets a timeline to eliminate the programme by 2027. He has argued that corporations have “abused” the visa system by replacing American professionals with cheaper foreign labour.

Both bills come as part of a wider “America First” push on immigration policy. The crackdown has already led to major changes to the H-1B system. These include a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B petitions and a shift toward a wage-weighted lottery system, which gives priority to higher-paying jobs.