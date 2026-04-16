A new immigration bill in the US Congress is drawing attention, particularly among international students. If passed, it could make it substantially easier for those who earn a PhD in fields such as science, engineering, mathematics, medicine, or healthcare to remain in the United States and enter the workforce.

Right now, most of these graduates depend on the H-1B visa, which comes with a lottery and strict limits. But this bill is trying to change that.

A new US bill could change things for PhD students

The proposal is called the DIGNIDAD Act, short for Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act. It was introduced by US Representative Maria Elvira Salazar.

Under this bill, students who complete a PhD from an American university could qualify for an O-1 visa, the one meant for people with “extraordinary ability.” And here’s the key part: their US doctorate itself would play a big role in proving that ability.

What numbers suggest

Government data suggests that O-1 visas are already on the rise. In 2020, around 8,800 O-1 visas were issued. By 2024, that number had grown to over 19,000. At the same time, job conditions for American workers in some STEM fields are not very strong.

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, many graduates are either unemployed or working in jobs below their skill level. In fields like computer science and physics, roughly one in four to one in three people fall into these categories. Even in areas like biological sciences and medical technician roles, underemployment levels are quite high.

Why O-1 visa is a safe option?

The O-1 visa works very differently from the H-1B. It does not have a yearly cap. There is no lottery system. And companies hiring under this visa do not always have to follow the same wage rules that apply to H-1B hires. Supporters say the bill could help the US keep talented students who might otherwise be forced to leave after finishing their studies.

In a summary of the proposal, Salazar’s office said, “This ensures that individuals who earned PHD’s in high-demand STEM and healthcare fields in the US can apply for an O visa and use their talents here if they want to.”

But since the whole visa and H-1B system is under scrutiny in the US right now, not everyone is happy with the idea. Some critics argue that this could make it easier for companies to hire foreign workers at lower costs instead of hiring Americans. That concern becomes stronger when you look at the current job market.

An analysis by the Centre for Immigration Studies warned that the bill could create “numerically unlimited temporary work visas” for PhD graduates, with no prevailing wage requirement,” which may increase competition for US workers.

However, the bill does try to address concerns about American workers. One section proposes that 10% of new funds would go into a government account that supports job training, scholarships, and STEM education. The remaining 90% would be used for apprenticeships and workforce grants.

Who gets these visas right now

The H-1B visa is mostly given to Asian nationals. Around 72% go to people from India, while about 12% go to Chinese nationals.

The O-1 visa, on the other hand, is more spread out. People from countries like Britain, Brazil, India, China, and Mexico are among the top recipients. As of now, the DIGNIDAD Act has not become law.

It was introduced in July 2025 and sent to committees. It has picked up more than 35 co-sponsors so far in 2026, but it still has a long way to go in a divided Congress.