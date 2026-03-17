A new rule from the Trump administration will begin to take effect on Monday, causing roughly 200,000 immigrant truck drivers to lose their commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) as they expire, according to the Washington Post. The policy affects asylum seekers, refugees, and recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

According to WaPo, change comes as part of the administration’s broader push to tighten regulations on immigrant drivers, following several high-profile trucking accidents last summer. While licenses won’t be revoked immediately, drivers will lose their privileges when their current CDLs expire.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the rule is necessary to protect roads and improve safety. “For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems — wreaking havoc on our roadways,” he said.

Trump rule will end licenses for 200,000 immigrant truck drivers

Immigrants hold about 5 percent of all commercial driver’s licenses in the US, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Trucks carry more than 70 percent of American freight, including food, machinery, and hazardous materials.

Trucking has long been a challenging job, with long hours, low pay, dangerous conditions, and time away from home. High turnover rates have left gaps in the workforce, which immigrant drivers have filled amid worsening working conditions and deregulation.

However, under the new rule, immigrants with temporary protections will no longer be eligible for CDLs, even if they are authorised to work legally in the US.

The administration cited fatal accidents involving immigrant drivers and argued that some may not be fully vetted for driving history outside the US. Officials also claim that foreign drivers have driven down wages and working conditions for American drivers.

Critics, however, argued that the administration is unfairly targeting immigrants without evidence that they cause more accidents.

Enforcement and wider clampdown

In recent months, the administration has strengthened rules and enforcement on English-language requirements for CDL tests, leading to thousands of immigrant drivers losing their licenses. Nearly 3,000 driver training centres had their accreditation revoked in December for failing federal standards.

Duffy has also threatened to withhold federal funds from states, including California, New York, and Pennsylvania, that improperly issue CDLs according to federal audits.

During the State of the Union, President Donald Trump called on Congress to pass legislation restricting immigrant drivers further. Sen. Jim Banks (R-Indiana) introduced a bill that would revoke all CDLs for affected immigrants immediately. The bill is moving through Congress but has not yet been voted on.

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