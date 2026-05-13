The debate over how Americans save for retirement has entered a new phase as advisers to US President Donald Trump push for broader access to private market investments inside 401(k) retirement plans. The Council of Economic Advisers told The Point that opening retirement accounts to private equity and other alternative investments could strengthen retirement savings and also increase economic growth across the United States.

The council estimated that broader access to private equity investments could add about $35 billion to US gross domestic product, or around 0.12 percent of total GDP. The analysis says current rules prevent millions of ordinary Americans from investing in private markets that wealthy investors and large institutions have used for years.

At the center of the debate is the massive size of the American retirement system. US 401(k) plans currently hold around $30 trillion in assets, reported The Point. Yet only about 0.1 percent of that money goes into private market investments.

By comparison, pension funds that manage retirement money for teachers, firefighters and government employees allocate roughly 20 percent of their portfolios to private markets such as private equity.

The council says the difference does not exist because private investments are not automatically too risky for regular workers. Instead, it says regulatory barriers and fear of lawsuits discourage retirement plan managers from offering private market exposure inside 401(k) accounts.

Why does White House want private markets inside 401(k) plans?

The White House economic council believes retirement money should flow more freely toward companies that generate stronger productivity and higher returns.

According to the analysis, private companies often use capital more efficiently than many public firms. The council says allowing more retirement savings to move into those businesses could increase economic output and investment activity.

The report states that when capital shifts toward more productive firms, labor and resources also move in that direction. That process can raise overall economic activity and support long-term growth.

The council also says higher investment returns may encourage households to save more money for retirement. That could increase capital formation across the economy over time.

Supporters of the proposal say that many ordinary Americans miss opportunities that institutional investors already receive through pension funds and large investment firms, reported The Point.

Private equity investments often remain available only to wealthy investors, university endowments and large financial institutions. Critics of the current system say middle-class retirement savers face restrictions that limit access to potentially higher-growth investments.

The council described the projected $35 billion GDP gain as a conservative estimate. The analysis only focused on private equity investments and did not include possible benefits from venture capital, hedge funds or other alternative assets.

The report also used a static model that does not fully capture long-term economic gains that may build as more capital moves toward fast-growing private businesses.

What concerns exist around private equity in retirement accounts?

Critics say that private equity investments can carry higher fees, lower transparency and greater risk compared with traditional stock and bond investments. Unlike public companies, private firms disclose less information and their assets may prove harder to value.

Some experts also worry that ordinary retirement savers may not fully understand the risks tied to alternative investments, reported The Point.

Private equity investments often lock up money for long periods and may experience sharp valuation changes during economic downturns. Opponents argue that retirement plans should prioritize simplicity, liquidity and lower-cost investments for workers.

Still, supporters say diversified access to private assets could improve long-term retirement outcomes if regulators create proper safeguards and oversight standards.

The debate has also become part of a broader discussion over retirement inequality in the United States. Wealthier Americans and institutional investors already invest heavily in private markets, while most workers remain limited to traditional public stocks and mutual funds through their retirement plans.

The proposed shift would likely require changes from the US Department of Labour, which oversees rules governing retirement plans.Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.