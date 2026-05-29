The White House launched a new website called “Aliens.gov” using UFO-style language and visuals to promote data related to illegal migrant arrests in the United States.

The website drew attention online because many people earlier believed the unusual domain name could be linked to government files about extraterrestrials and UFOs, reported New York post. Instead, the website focuses entirely on immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

The site uses a dark green “hacker-style” design and opens with a large banner that reads, “They walk among us.” Text slowly appears on the homepage with language that mimics science-fiction stories and UFO conspiracy theories.

“For 60 years, the US government has kept a closely guarded secret,” the homepage says. “Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives,” it says.

“They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception that they do not belong here,” the message continues.

The website then shifts its focus toward immigration enforcement. It includes a live counter that tracks federal law enforcement “encounters” with undocumented migrants. A large digital map also shows arrests carried out by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reported New York Post.

Users can zoom into different states and cities to view information about arrests. The data includes the number of arrests, dates, alleged criminal charges, countries of origin and suspected gang affiliations connected to detainees, reported New York Post.

ALSO READ US removes 76 names from sanctions blacklist in move to streamline business compliance checks

The domain name itself created weeks of speculation after the federal government quietly registered Alien.gov and Aliens.gov in March. At the time, many social media users believed the domains could relate to President Trump’s earlier promises about releasing classified documents connected to UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Trump had pledged during his campaign that his administration would push for greater transparency around unidentified flying objects and long-secret government records, reported New York Post.

However, the White House used the “alien” term in its older legal immigration meaning. Under US immigration law, the word “alien” refers to non-citizens or foreign nationals.

The website supports President Trump’s immigration agenda and accuses past American leaders of failing to stop illegal immigration. “Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials covered up the invasion,” the site says.

“President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation,” the website states. “The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now,” says the website

What information does the site provide?

The website acts as a searchable database connected to immigration arrests carried out under the Trump administration. Visitors can search specific cities and states to find details about enforcement operations in those areas, according to New York Post report. The database displays arrest totals, the timing of arrests, and information tied to detainees.

The site also includes a large red link encouraging users to contact ICE and “report suspicious aliens.” Another section directs users to an online ICE tip form.

However, immigration advocates and civil rights groups criticised the language used on the website soon after its launch. Critics say that the wording could increase fear and hostility toward immigrant communities, reported New York Post.

Supporters of Trump’s immigration policies defended the website and said it increases public access to information about immigration enforcement.

The White House has not announced whether more features or additional data tools will be added to the website in the coming months.