A sole earning member of an Indian-origin family untimely lost his life to an unprecedented heart attack on May 7, 2026, in the US, according to a GoFundMe donation campaign launched by North America Telugu Society (NATS) for his grieving family.

Originally a native of Gadwal, Telangana, Sunil Kumar Gundrai was a “dedicated professional” working with IT company Capgemini in Tampa, Florida, before the unexpected tragedy.

He has left behind his wife and two young children, for whom he “worked tirelessly to build a better life” in the United States. “Every sacrifice he made was driven by one dream – to give his children the best possible future and education,” stated the GoFundMe campaign.

NATS has currently set a donations cap of $200,000 for Gundrai’s family, as they come to terms with the harrowing reality and face immense emotional and financial hardship. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe fundraiser had amassed nearly $60,000.

This is a developing story.