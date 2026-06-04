The Social Security Administration (SSA) has lost over 7,100 employees since 2025. The departures came as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to shrink the federal workforce and streamline government operations.

The reduction cut the agency’s workforce by more than 13%, reported New York Post. Many employees left through voluntary programs such as early retirement and buyout offers. The changes also included office consolidations, greater use of artificial intelligence tools and a stronger push toward online services.

The workforce cuts took place alongside wider federal government restructuring efforts aimed at reducing bureaucracy and lowering costs. However, disability advocates and benefits representatives say the changes have made it harder for many Americans to access critical Social Security services.

A report released in March by the American Association of People with Disabilities and several partner organizations found that many disability applicants faced growing obstacles when seeking benefits, reported New York Post. Researchers gathered information from non-profit groups and benefits representatives who regularly help people navigate the Social Security system, reported New York Post.

“We just have so many cases that are stuck in purgatory because they don’t have enough workers to work them,” a Kansas City-based paralegal told researchers according to New York Post report. “They don’t have enough workers to answer the phone to tell me what’s happening to them,” it added.

Service despite staff reductions

The Social Security Administration disputes claims that service has worsened. The agency told New York Post that several key performance measures have improved under the current administration. According to SSA officials, callers to the agency’s national 800 number now receive assistance 80% faster than they did during Joe Biden’s administration. The agency also says wait times at field offices have fallen by 30%, while disability hearing wait times have dropped by 40%.

“Under this administration, Social Security is delivering better, faster, higher-quality service through technology and process improvements. The data shows just that,” an SSA spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano remains committed to maintaining staffing levels that allow the agency to operate efficiently while improving customer service, reported New York Post. “Commissioner Bisignano has consistently pledged to have the right level of staffing to ensure SSA operates at peak efficiency, meets customers where they want to be served, and delivers best-in-class customer service,” the spokesperson said.

Despite those assurances, advocates who participated in the study described a different experience. Many reported long waits on phone lines, missing paperwork, appointment delays and difficulties resolving problems through automated systems.

Researchers from California State University, Sacramento, Binghamton University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison conducted the study, reported New York Post. They interviewed 52 benefits representatives from 32 nonprofit organizations. Together, those organizations assist more than 8,000 people each year who seek Social Security disability benefits.

Several participants said the agency lost many experienced workers during the staff reductions. Those employees often helped solve complex cases and provided guidance that newer workers may not yet have.

Some advocates also reported frustration with AI-powered chatbots. They said automated systems often failed to answer basic questions or directed callers to offices that could not help them.

Are Americans facing new barriers?

The report cited by New York Post found that many applicants now struggle to access in-person assistance. Field offices have become a major source of concern. While the agency previously stated that people could receive help without appointments, advocates told researchers that many offices now require appointments and often turn away walk-in visitors.

At the same time, applicants frequently face difficulties scheduling appointments because phone lines remain difficult to reach. “Now we can’t reach anybody at Social Security,” one benefits representative told researchers.

Researchers found no evidence that formal eligibility rules for disability benefits have changed. However, they concluded that practical barriers may discourage some people from applying or completing the process.

A separate analysis by the Urban Institute found that disability benefit applications filed during the first half of 2025 fell by 7% compared with the same period a year earlier, reported New York Post. The decline has raised questions about whether fewer people are seeking assistance or whether application barriers are preventing some eligible individuals from filing claims.

The Social Security Administration oversees disability benefits for roughly 16 million Americans through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) programs.

Advocates say the agency’s growing reliance on digital services may create additional challenges for certain groups. Elderly applicants, homeless individuals and people with cognitive disabilities often struggle with online systems and may depend heavily on in-person assistance.

The report also raised concerns about immigrant communities. Researchers found that some advocates became uncertain about how to advise immigrant clients after reports emerged that certain Social Security employees had been instructed to share appointment information with authorities.

Several advocates said some immigrants now worry that visits to Social Security offices could expose them to additional scrutiny. As a result, some community organizations have become more cautious when helping clients navigate the benefits system.